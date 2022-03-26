By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Airspace Management Authority, NAMA, has confirmed that gunmen killed the guard attached to the site of its Very high frequency omni-directional range (VOR), a Navigational Aids equipment, at the Kaduna International Airport.

The attack of the airport , which was said to have happened at about 12 noon, disrupted smooth operations of flights as airport staff left their duty post.

Confirming the attack Saturday , the Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Pwajok, said the guard of the site of the Navigational aids (Navaids) which is a kilometer away from the runway, was killed, adding that the technical staff ran for safety after the guard was killed.

Pwajok said : “It’s true, bandits attacked our Navaids site which is a kilometer away from the runway, they killed the watchman while the technical staff ran back, we alerted the military and they responded swiftly, the situation is now under control by the military, the few flights were able to take off afterwards”, he confirmed.

Recall bandits also attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ,FAAN, at the Kaduna airport last year in March. The gunmen abducted about 12 people, including a staff of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency ,NAMA, and his entire family, They also abducted a wife and kid of staff of Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMET.