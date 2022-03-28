By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the brazen invasion and takeover of Kaduna International Airport by terrorists on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, said the development was another unfortunate indication of national security collapse.

It called on the federal government to immediately beef up security at airports and other other public places.

“This horrific development is another frightening commentary on the apparent collapse of our national security and intelligence gathering coordination under the incompetent All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

“The Minority Caucus is deeply concerned and alarmed by the manifest lack of capacity by the APC administration to secure our nation, to the extent that a strategic international airport in our country could be invaded and taken over by terrorists.

“Airports, especially international airports across the world, are usually highly secured areas. Therefore the circumstances that allowed for the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport speak volume about the failure of the APC administration.

“The attack on the airport at the time when our roads, railways and communities are being overrun by bandits, kidnappers and invaders has heightened fear across the country as well as sent a very worrisome signal to the international community regarding the safety of our airports and the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.”

“The minority caucus therefore calls for an urgent comprehensive investigation into the remote and immediate circumstances leading to the apparent compromising of security at the airport to pave way for the eventual invasion by the terrorists.

“Our caucus urges the Federal Government to immediately beef up security in all our airports and other public convergence facilities in our country so as to forestall a re-occurrence of such terrifying attack,” the statement stated.