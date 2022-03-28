By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, described the invasion of Kaduna airport by terrorists, on Saturday, as an indication of how bad the security situation in Nigeria has gotten.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, lamented that what happened in Kaduna on the day the All Progressives Congress, APC, was having its national convention in Abuja was a warning that some people want to re-enact the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.

Terrorists, allegedly numbering about 200, invaded Kaduna airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, killing one person and wounding many.

It also forced the delay in the taking-off of flights, including the one that was about going to Lagos.

Afenifere’s spokesperson said: “It is a matter of serious concern that these security infractions happened at a time that the government kept assuring us that it was on top of the situation. Some of these attacks by terrorists even occurred in broad daylight, that of Kaduna airport and that of Enugu for instance.

“With terrorists having the audacity to attack a national airport despite all the available security apparatus, it means that hardly is anywhere safe any longer in the country. The Federal Government should immediately allow states to set up their police forces, empower the existing security agencies and stop treating terrorists with kid gloves. These must be done immediately so that Nigeria does not go the Afghanistan way.”