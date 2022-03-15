Kaduna 2023: I want to succeed El-Rufai, says Dattijo

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), has declared his intention to succeed his boss and mentor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in 2023.

The international development expert, who was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Centre by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom, disclosed this in a Facebook Post on Tuesday.

“This post is to inform you of my intentions to commence a consultation process towards a run for the Kaduna gubernatorial seat in the coming elections,” he wrote.

Dattijo applauded Governor El-Rufai for the opportunity afforded him to learn under his leadership and contribute to the process that had delivered the indelible progress that Kaduna State witnessed in the last seven years.

“Over the last seven years, I have had the unique opportunity to work closely with, and support our Governor, Father and Leader, Nasir El-Rufai in his efforts to transform our dear state.

“As even his harshest critics will accept, the period from 2015 till date is the most historic development our state has witnessed since its creation.

“With a front seat in government, first as Commissioner, later as Chief of Staff, and again as Commissioner, I have had the privilege to contribute to debate and to understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government.

“I am confident of my ability to sustain all that has been achieved so far and continue to move Kaduna forward,” he said.

He said his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the State.

He stressed that his immediate priority is to sustain the current level of achievements, build on them to advance the development of Kaduna State, expand its security and prosperity and grow a vibrant economy that is driven by quality service and transparent leadership.

“As a development practitioner, I’m conscious of the danger of retrogression and the need to ensure that the gains we’ve made as a state are not reversed under whatever circumstances.

“I am, therefore, putting myself forward based on the need to ensure the continuity of excellent performance we’ve witnessed in the last seven years,” he said.

