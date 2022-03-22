.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Zone 1 All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders have stated why power in Kaduna State should shift to the Zone come 2023, insisting that people from the Zone had not been fairly co-opted in government over time.

The Stakeholders included Engr. Ahmed Yahaya Lere, Dr. Usman Ahmed Danbaba Former SAD, Fmr. SA to the Governor and twice APC

Fmr. Council Secretary, Lere Returning Agent, former. Fed. House of Reps. Aspirant APC, Fmr. Chairmanship Aspirant APC, Haj. Hauwa Lukman Zaria, Yahanasu Tsoho Ikara, Women Mobilizer Kaduna State, Albashir Umar Anchau, Hon. Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim Soba,

Fmr. State Assembly Candidate CPC, Fmr. 2018 Chairmanship Aspirant APC

Fmr. Zonal Youth Leader, APC 2 terms former State Auditor, APC Kaduna State, Hon. Abubakar Aliyu Ikara, Mohammed Aliyu Kudan, former Chairmanship Aspirant APC, APC Stakeholder, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Sakadadi,Hon. Salisu Aja Gubuchi, Stakeholders former Chairman Makarfi LGA, former SA to the Governor, among others.

While briefing journalists in Kaduna on Monday, the leader of the Stakeholders, Yahaya Lere said “with me is a representation from a coalition of energetic, enthusiastic and esteemed (E3) members of the APC Zone One Concerned Stakeholders from Kaduna State.”

“It is known to everyone that our zone is the strongest for the APC in the State, our consistent performance are undoubtedly outstanding in all previous elections of 2015 and 2019 and the recent local government elections.”

“Some of us here were State and Zonal party executives, returning agents of the party, former government officials and contestants, but most importantly, we are genuinely concerned about the future of the party and consolidating on the gains made by the administration of Mallam Nasir Ahmed Elrufa’i and the future of our great party, the APC. We believe that our views and stands on the forthcoming party primary election of our great party should be listened to and respected. In particular, it affects the choice of a predecessor to our leader, Mal. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. “

“After lengthy deliberations and consultations, on behalf of our people, we make bold to demand the following on the choice of a successor to our leader, HE Mal. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.”

“Geographical location: It isn’t by chance that the state is divided into different senatorial zones, but for political parties and politicians to be fair and strategic.”

“For instance, the Senator, the 6 members of the House of Representatives, 11 out of the 12 State Assembly members, 7 out of the 8 council Chairpersons from the Zone are all from the APC, however, none of the Governor, Deputy Governor, the two Ministers, Party Chairman, Party Secretary, Women Leader, Youth Leader or the State representative at the national APC is from the Zone. Yet, the performance of the party especially in Zone 2 has been declining.”

” Consolidation and Continuity: The unprecedented infrastructural and systematic reforms the State had witnessed recently must be sustained. We, therefore, need a candidate that is competent, team player and indeed familiar with policies and development agenda of the current administration of Malam Nasir.”

” Competence, Character and Acceptability as Malam had demonstrated in the last 7 years, the next Governor of the State must be bold, well educated and charismatic enough to discuss matters related to the development of the State and articulate them, we need that to be sustained, we wouldn’t appreciate anything below that.”

“We believe that our views as presented above are in line with the aspirations of our leader, HE Malam Nasir El-Rufai and his team, as such we are on the same page.”