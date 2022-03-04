By FEMI FALANA

Continuing from yesterday, the author posits that the Constitution is supreme and any other law that is inconsistent with its provisions remains null and void to the extent of its inconsistency.

GIVEN the fact that socio-economic rights are not justiciable under the Nigerian Constitution while they are justiciable under the African Charter some jurists have questioned the constitutional validity of the African Charter, it is submitted that by virtue of Section 12 of the Nigerian Constitution, international treaties shall have the force of law when enacted into law by the National Assembly. To that extent the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 is a valid legislation having been enacted pursuant to section 12 of the Constitution.

It is further submitted that despite the legal obstruction in enforcing socio-economic rights of Nigerians, item 60 in the Exclusive Legislative list has empowered the National Assembly to promote and enforce the observance of the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles contained in this Constitution.

This implies that the legislative arm of government has power to enact laws to make the provisions of chapter II justiciable. In the case of Attorney-General, Ondo State v Attorney-General, Federation of Nigeria, the Supreme Court held that notwithstanding the non-justiciable nature of the provisions of Chapter 2, it would amount to a deficiency of obligation on the part of the branches of governments if they acted in contempt of the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy.

In view of the fact that the provisions of the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles in Chapter 2 have been subjected to judicial interpretation by Nigerian courts, it is pertinent to review the provisions of sections 13-24 of the Constitution. The review will examine the laws made pursuant to Chapter 2 of the Constitution and the decisions of domestic and regional courts on socioeconomic rights.

Section 13- The Government and the People: All authorities and persons exercising legislative, executive and judicial powers are under a legal obligation to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of chapter 2 of the Constitution. While it may be said that section 13 is not justiciable the provisions of the Constitution which require all senior members of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of government to take Oath of Allegiance and Office are binding. In taking the oaths the said public officers undertake to promote the fundamental objectives outlined in chapter two of the Constitution.

Furthermore, all registered political parties are required to adopt the fundamental objectives as part of their aims and objectives. It is, therefore, submitted that notwithstanding the provision of section 6(6)(c) of the Constitution, elected officials may be sued for violating the undertaking to preserve the fundamental objectives. In AG Ondo v AG of the Federation (supra) Uwais CJN (as he then was) said that “the provisions of section 13 thereof apply to ‘all organs of government, and all authorities and persons exercising legislative, executive and judicial powers’. The sections do not distinguish between federal, state and local governments”.

Section 14-The Government and the People: Section 14 provides for the security and welfare of the people, participatory democracy and composition of the government in a manner that it reflects federal character. Sections 214-218 provide for the maintenance of the internal and external security of the nation.

Specifically, the Police Establishment Act and Armed Forces Act have spelt out the rights and duties of members of the armed forces and the police. Other laws have established paramilitary and other security agencies. However, the nation has been subjected to insecurity due to gross mismanagement and criminal diversion of the huge fund earmarked for defence in the annual Appropriation Act of the Federal Government. In the same vein, the security and welfare of the people have been abandoned by government due to the zealous implementation of neoliberal economic policies. Thus, the dubious privatisation of the economy and control of same by imperialism have continued to promote poverty in the country.

Apart from banning unconstitutional change of government the Constitution has made provisions for the periodic election of all political representatives in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. In addition, each state government has an electoral law to regulate the election of local government officials.

The federal character principle enshrined in section 14 (3) & (4) of the Constitution is designed to ensure that the Federal, State and Local governments are constituted in a manner that no particular ethnic or religious group overwhelms the other.

The Federal Character Commission is one of the federal executive bodies established by section 153 of the Constitution with the responsibility to ensure that the principle of Federal Character is reflected in all appointments. For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Character Commission Act provides for the realisation of the objective. Both the Federal Character Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission are peopled by the representatives of every state in the country. It is our strong view that the lopsided appointments made by the Federal Government can be challenged under the Federal Character Commission Act and the Constitution.

Section 15-Political Objectives: The state shall encourage national integration and prohibit discrimination in all its ramifications. For the purpose of promoting national integration the state shall guarantee adequate for free mobility of people, goods and services throughout the Federation, secure full residence rights for every citizen, encourage inter marriage among people from different religious, ethnic or linguistic ties, foster a sense of belonging among the various people of the federation. The state shall abolish corruption and abuse of power.

Some individual lawyers have challenged the restriction of their movement due to the seizure of their passports by the State Security Service. See Director, State Security Service v Olisa Agbakoba, G.O.K. Ajayi v Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the Governor of Delta State & 2 Ors v Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun Esq the Court of Appeal (per Ekanem JCA) held that: “The Vehicle Inspection Officers went beyond the powers vested in them by the law and the Road Traffic Regulations, by violently stopping the private motor vehicle of the Respondent on a public highway, using menacing tactics and dangerous implements to demand for Certificate of Road Worthiness which the said vehicle is not required to have.

Such conduct sends a wrong signal to the citizens who may adopt such strong-arm tactics as a means of settling disputes”.

In Femi Falana v Attorney-General of the Federation[11] the plaintiff had prayed the Federal High Court to declare the abolition of the People’s Bank of Nigeria illegal and order the Federal Government to re-establish the Bank on the ground that the law establishing it had not been repealed by the National Assembly.In opposing the case, the Attorney-General challenged the locus standi of the plaintiff to institute the action and the competence of the suit on the ground that it was statute barred.

In his reply to the objections to the suit, the Plaintiff who appeared for himself submitted that the doctrine of locus standi has given way to public interest litigation in Nigeria. Saying that the federal government has acknowledged that poverty was on the increase in the country, the Plaintiff submitted that it was unjust to abolish the bank when the Central Bank of Nigeria had recently bailed out commercial banks, collapsed by the rich and it was currently wiping out the toxic debts owed by the same set of few pampered citizens.

In upholding the contention of thePlaintiff, the judge held that the plaintiff had established his locus standi as a concerned citizen in line with the new trend on legal standing in public interest litigation in Nigeria. The judge ruled that since the People’s Bank of Nigeria Act (Cap P7) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 is a valid and existing law, the decision to scrap the bank by the federal government is illegal and unconstitutional. The Judge also said that as a continuous violation, the case was not affected by the Public Officers Protection Act. Justice Idris, therefore, ordered the federal government to re-establish the bank to continue to give soft loans to underprivileged citizens in line with the provisions of the People’s Bank of Nigeria Act.

Section 16-Economic Objectives: In order to ensure that the resources of the nation are harnessed to promote the happiness of the people the Government shall control and manage the economy in a manner that the commonwealth is not concentrated in the hands of a few people or a group. Consequently, section 44 (3) of the Constitution states that the entire mineral resources of the nation shall be taken over and vest in the Government of the Federation. See Ag Abia v AG of the Federation[12].The national assembly shall make laws for the management of the mineral resources. See the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Section 17-Social Objectives: In promoting the social objectives of the nation the State shall ensure promote equality of rights, obligations and opportunities before the law, the sanctity of human person, governmental actions shall be humane, exploitation of human and natural resources shall be preserved while the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary shall be secured and maintained. Accordingly, the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that all citizens have opportunities to secure adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment, conditions of work are just and humane, health, safety and welfare of persons in employment are safeguarded, there are adequate medical and health facilities for all persons, equal pay for equal work and that children, young persons and the aged are protected while there shall be public assistance in deserving cases.

It is submitted that some of the aforesaid social rights are captured in the fundamental rights enshrined in chapter 4 of the Constitution. For instance, section 33 provides for the right to life, section 34 provides for the right to dignity of the human person, section 36 provides for independence of the judiciary while section 42 has abolished discrimination. This means that social rights which are not justiciable may be enforced under chapter 4 of the Constitution. Furthermore, the national assembly has enacted a number of laws to advance the social rights of the Nigerian people. They include the Labour Act, National Minimum Wage Act, Pension Reforms Act, Employees Compensation Act, National Health Insurance Act, National Health Act, Peoples Bank Act, National HIV/AIDS Agency Act etc.

Laws for the protection of the rights of the Elderly and people with disabilities: In line with Section 16 (2) (d) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution which mandates the State to provide adequate social services and improve the quality of life of the elderly the National Senior Citizens Centre Bill has been passed into law as the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2017 to cater for the needs of senior citizens (70 and above) in the country. Pursuant to the law, President Buhari has approved the take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre and the constitution of its 12-member board.

The National Assembly has equally promulgated the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018. The law has prohibited discrimination on the basis of disability and imposed sanctions including fines and prison sentences on those who contravene the provisions.

On August 24, 2020 President Buhari approved the executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Legal Protection of women and children: Article 18(3) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights states that “The State shall ensure the elimination of every discrimination against women and also ensure the protection of the rights of women and the child as stipulated in international declarations and conventions.” I have argued elsewhere that the implication of the provision is that all international human rights treaties for the protection of women and children are applicable in Nigeria.

However, Nigeria has ratified the Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women and Child’s Rights Convention. Pursuant to such ratification the national assembly enacted the Child’s Rights Act which has comprehensively provided for the rights and welfare of every child and the Compulsory, Free, Universal Basic Education Act provides for free and compulsory education for every child from primary to junior secondary school.

The Violence Against Persons Act was passed into law in a bid to eliminate violence in private and public life; prohibit all forms of violence, including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, harmful traditional practices; discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders. The content of the Act is rich in its provisions as it covers most of the prevalent forms of violence in Nigeria today ranging from physical violence; psychological violence; sexual violence; harmful traditional practices; and socio-economic violence.[13]

Under the VAPP Act, rape], spousal battery, forceful ejection from home, forced financial dependence or economic abuse, harmful widowhood practices, female circumcision or genital mutilation, abandonment of children, harmful traditional practices, harmful substance attacks such as acid baths, political violence, forced isolation and separation from family and friends, depriving persons