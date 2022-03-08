….My supporters should laugh over it

…It’s a jungle justice that was purchased

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday stressed that he remains the Governor of the State not minding the ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja

The Court, had sacked him (Umahi) and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe from office and directed that the duo should not to parade themselves in like manner.

Briefing Newsmen in his office at the new Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi who described the ruling as “jungle justice that was purchased” noted that the ruling was not a good development for the Judiciary.