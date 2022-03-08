.

…As Document Women marks one year anniversary in style

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, Document Women, a media platform striving to immortalise women’s impact on society by creating and engaging feminist content representing women’s struggles, experiences and accomplishments, celebrated its one year anniversary with a photo exhibition and a documentary on 2022 International Women’s Day, at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, in Lagos.

Since its inception, Document Women has been known to amplify women’s voices and inspire wide-reaching conversations on women’s issues using a gendered lens. In addition, they are growing a community of curious minds by fostering open discussions about politics, business and economy, culture, history, health among others that affect women.

In a statement, the Founder, Kiki Mordi, disclosed that the operations a year ago in response to the exclusionary nature of mainstream media have gradually transformed the way women are represented in media and the society at large.

“In its first year, Document Women published over 300 articles, produced a podcast series and a short film directed by Emmy.

“The media outlet received a Freedom Awards for Allyship, in recognition of its work in documenting intersectional and inclusive women rights issues, from The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs Nigeria).

“On the 8th of March, 2022, Document Women celebrated its first year anniversary with a photo exhibition and documentary series themed “Women Giants”, with photography led by Kudirat Ikharo and Sarah Etta’s debut as a creative director.

“This photo campaign and documentary featured girls from the Dream Catchers Academy for Girls, a free boarding educational and performing arts academy for orphaned or underserved girls and spotlighted thirty women giants, highlighting their contributions to sports, science, literature, arts and more,” she said.

Women featured in this shoot were Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Maria Ressa, Ladi Kwali, Maya Angelou and Chioma Ajunwa, to mention a few and a portion of the funds raised from auctioning the Artworks will be donated to the Dream Catchers Academy to ensure that at-risk girls continue to get empowered through education and dance.

At the reception held at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, Document Women also announced its rebrand by showcasing its new logo, typography, and brand colours on all digital and print assets.

Reflecting on a great first year and the seed funding, Mordi said: “We want to celebrate this milestone to mark the passage of time and recognise how our purpose has shaped our brand. We look forward to the future and what it holds.

I long for a world where we no longer treat women’s stories as a niche, where documenting women becomes an integral part of mainstream storytelling,” adding that Document Women has surpassed 50 per cent of its investment goals and that the capital raised will help Document Women expand across Africa.