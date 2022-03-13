An Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, weekend, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that women in the Senatorial district are given the much needed incentives and atmosphere to thrive and attain a new level of social status if he’s voted.

Oyewumi, who is the current Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, stated this during an APC Stakeholder’s meeting in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government areas respectively on Friday.

Oyewumi said: “Women are not just home-builders but also community builders, they possess fantastic managerial and leadership qualities which if well harnessed, will be vital tools for nation-building.”

While welcoming over 100 women into his campaign platform, Agbajowo Movement, Oyewumi assured them that if given the opportunity to represent the people in the Red Chamber, he will ensure a holistic transformation of women welfare and advancement in the senatorial district.

Oyewumi promised to facilitate proper access to quality health care system, incorporate more women into the fold, empowering them to be self-sufficient and also ensuring they are well represented in the political cum leadership roles.

He said: “It is passion that is driving me, I am not going there to advance my personal interest or seek personal glorification, all I want is an opportunity to impact lives and make a positive history”.

Present at the stakeholders meeting were, Mr. Raphael Adegboye, APC Chairman, Ilaje Local Government; Mr. Alex Kalejaiye, Publicity Secretary, APC, Ondo State; Princess Aderonke Efurubu, APC Women Leader, Ilaje LGA, Mrs. Williams Douye Elizabeth, Women Leader, Ese Odo LGA, and Mr. Okpimi Ayauna Minna, APC Chairman, Ese Odo LGA.