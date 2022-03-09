...Donates materials to schools, hospitals

By Obas Esiedesa and Ezra Ukanwa

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, has called for an end to discrimination and bias against the girl.

The Managing Director, NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo who spoke at an event to mark the 2022 International Women Day yesterday said all children must and should be treated equally.

While congratulating women for what they have achieved over the years, he noted that given the opportunity, the girl child would achieve more.

He however noted that “girls should be trained as girls without limitation on their capability”.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Nkechi Mbah charged women to aim for the highest position, saying women have the capability to perform even in the most difficult condition.

She praised women for their tenacity and hardwork, and called for greater opportunity for girls.

The company had the previous day extended monetary support to financially and medically challenged women and children in Kubwa General Hospital, and Mpape Primary Health Care Center.



Themed: ‘Breaking the Bias’, this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is aimed at promoting gender equity across various sectors and spheres by celebrating women who have emerged pioneers in their respective fields.

The eight women group who visited the hospital went to padiatrics unit; intensive care unit; and wellness unit gave pecuniary donations to different women who could not afford their hospital bills.

Speaking during the presentation, the an Assistant General Manager at NDPHC, Edith Nnaji, said that it was a gesture of love to women around the world, stating that the donation would motivate women to always support themselves while breaking whatever bias existing in the gender.

Nnaji challenged women to see it as a good work for humanity giving out a helping hand to each

The Medical Director, Kubwa General Hospital, Lasisi Muideen, who described the visit as God sent, urged the Federal Government to synergize with the private sectors in order to meet up social needs of Nigerians.

He commended the effort of NDPHC group while stating that having learnt from the kind gesture of the NDPHC, the hospital management would see to offering help to financially incapacitated patients.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard, expressed joy at receiving the gifts from NDPHC, stating that the gesture was unexpected.

A middle aged woman, Cynthia Igwe, who happened to be the grand mother of a two months old baby, Benedict Igwe, commended the effort of NDPHC, while stating that the gesture was a miracle.

She said: “the mother of Benedict Igwe is no where to be found. The last I heard from her was that she had mental issues which has taken her to the streets. Before the mental issues came up, she was pregnant and gave birth to this handsome boy, who now lies her motherless.

“Infact, I woke up this morning hopeless, not knowing where or how to go from here. But coming to this hospital and meeting you people here that have helped with this money, May God bless you and prosper you. This baby is my consolation now that the mother is gone. I am really grateful.”