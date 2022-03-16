By Victoria Ojeme

To commemorate the International Women’s Day 2022, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Wednesday, advocated for gender equality, women empowerment across Nigeria.

Themed ‘Breaking the Bias’, this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is aimed at promoting gender equity across various sectors and spheres by celebrating women who have emerged pioneers in their respective fields.

Speaking during his goodwill presentation in an event, in Abuja, NDIC’s Managing Director, MD, Bello Hassan said that it was imperative for the empowerment of women and girls to enable them have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability which is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality.

He further pointed that NDIC is committed to taking deliberate steps in ensuring that female employees are encouraged to achieve great strides.

He said: “I am delighted to join the world in wishing our female staff a very Happy International Women’s Day. As you may know, the 8TH of March every year is set aside to celebrate and honour women for their role in every facet of the society. Indeed, here in NDIC, our women are a great asset and they continue to demonstrate all the values that the Corporation holds dear, such as professionalism and passion in ensuring the Corporation achieves its mandate.

“This year’s International Women’s Day theme – ‘’Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow” recognizes the contributions of women and girls all over the world who are leading on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for everyone.

“The need to continue to examine the opportunities, as well as the constraints, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach.

“In NDIC, we are proud of our women who are well represented at all levels of the organisation. The Management of the Corporation have continued to provide an enabling environment for our women to thrive in their chosen careers.

“The Corporation will continue to make deliberate efforts to ensure that female employees are encouraged to reach the zenith of their careers in the Corporation.”

In her goodwill message, the NDIC Board Chairman, Mrs Ronke Sokefun called on women to speak out at all time and take positions of any given opportunity.

She said, ” I am proud of the women in NDIC who are well represented at all levels of the organisation and who continually strive to enable the corporation achieve its mandates and objectives”,