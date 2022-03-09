By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As women in Plateau State join their counterparts to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, the State Chapter, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut and the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has applauded the resilience of women in the face of daunting challenges.

NAWOJ in a statement signed by Jennifer Yarima and Priscilla Gurumnaan, its State Chairperson and Secretary respectively, said it is heartwarming that the day is set aside to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women in society and urged people to “individually and collectively work against biases done deliberately or unconsciously that fuel gender inequality.”

The body commends “the resilience of the Nigerian women for standing tall even in the face of daunting challenges facing the nation, but have continued to make meaningful contributions in all spheres of endeavours towards the development of society,” and expressed disappointment over the “discrimination of women by the rejection of the Gender Equality Bills by the 9th National Assembly in the just concluded amendments to the 1999 Constitution,” and urged the National Assembly to “reconsider the representation and immediate passage of the Bills, to enable women to have more voice and be equal players in the developmental strides of our nation, and the world.”

As we approach the electioneering year, NAWOJ encouraged more women to “continue to get involved in politics and be counted, to change the narrative for a better future,” because “Without gender equality, today, a sustainable and an equal future remains beyond our reach. The time for action is now.”

Senator Dadu’ut, in a statement, described women especially those from Plateau South as “hardworking and a pillar to their families,” stressing that “Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges we face today.”

She added that “The issues of climate change and environmental sustainability have had severe and lasting impacts on our environment, economic and social development. Those who are among the most vulnerable and marginalized experience the deepest impacts. Unfortunately, women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the worlds poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens.”

The Senator maintained that “women play indispensable roles in private and public lives and deserve full support and respect of society.”

Meanwhile, Sir Ari at the ITF’s end of the year performance review for 2021 called for a standing ovation for women as they celebrate their day, re-echoing the role they play to keep their homes and society.