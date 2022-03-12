.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

In a symbolic celebration of international women’s day in Kebbi State, the wife of Kebbi state Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has identified victims of gender-based violence who are mostly young girls that were either abused or raped by randy men.

This was disclosed by the permanent secretary of women affairs Kebbi state Hajia Aisha Maikurata, according to her, Dr Bagudu had footed the bills for their rehabilitation and subsequent empowerments as a gesture to encourage the victims to trade off the stigma and fully integrate into society.

Aisha further said that some of them were sampled as beneficiaries at the occasion while several others have already been incorporated in the rehabilitation and empowerments program which is geared towards giving them a sense of belonging.

Aside from GBV victims, the permanent secretary stated that victims of cancer, mostly women have continued to enjoy free cancer screening and treatment from Dr Zainab with the aim of giving hope to them, that cancer is not a death sentence “the list is long but I can tell you that, her sustained campaign against child mortality saw to the increase of a number of women attending antenatal care(ANC) and the establishments of ANC centres across the 21 local governments in Kebbi state which reduced the rate of child mortality rate.

She urged women to use the occasion to pray for the country and send messages of peace across the globe.

