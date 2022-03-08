.

–— Let’s collectively break the bias against womenfolk

— Distributes kits to 60 expectant mothers

Dayo Johnson Akure

As the world marked the World international Women’s day, the wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has called for a constitution that is fair to the womenfolk.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu distributed ‘Solayo kits” to 60 pregnant women to commemorate the day in Akure, the wife of the governor said there is no better time for women to rise and raise collective voice than now.

“Women who enjoy equal freedom as men in other parts of the world did not just sit by and lament. They did not get it by wishful thinking but by the courage of conviction and consisted struggle.”

She charged Nigerian women to rise up and stand as one body with one voice

to collectively break the bias against womenfolk for the sake of generations yet unborn.

Speaking on the theme of the day, “BreakTheBias”, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu encouraged women to work towards liberating themselves, breaking the barrier of biases against women.

She emphasised the need for Nigerian women to break the bias, saying there is a need to reshape the entrenched attitudes and a culture that tends to devalue women.

According to the Ondo first Lady, women who enjoy equal freedom as men in other clime did not just sit and keep lamenting but said they embark on the struggle through their courage and conviction, consistent struggle and not just through wishful thinking.

Speaking on the Solano Kit” to expectant mothers, Akeredolu said it was designed to ensure that vulnerable women are not left to bear the harsh economic burden of the moment alone.

“The Solayo Kit contains complete maternity delivery kit for the needy but expectant mothers and it is distributed annually to women across the 18 local government areas of our dear state.

“We have kept faith with this gesture since it began in 2018 and we will continue to do this as a constant reminder to our women that the Akeredolu-led administration takes seriously matters that affect women.

She urged the Nigerian women to start the struggle for women emancipation with the gender bills recently voted against by the National Assembly; by saying ‘No’ to constitutional and political bias, and breaking the gender equity bias for a sustainable’ tomorrow.

“As we celebrate this very important day, I challenge our women to rise up, to raise our voices against all limiting traditions and clamour for a constitution that is fair to all, particularly the womenfolk.

“There is no better time for women to rise and raise collective voice than now. While we do this, we need to remind ourselves that a chain is as strong as its weakest link, which underlines the need to support the weak among us.

“We need to always assist those who are weak emotionally or materially so that we can win together”

The wife of Ondo governor stressed further that “On a day like this, apart from celebrating female champions in the various aspects of life, it is also appropriate to celebrate ourselves as heroes for standing tall despite the cultural and socioeconomic difficulties that we face on daily basis in this part of the world.

“That we carry on with unbroken spirit despite the many challenges is a loud testimony to the fact that women are a special breed.

“It is true that the challenges we face are many and tough and it appears that we have developed a thick skin for our troubles in many respects.

However, instead of continuing to suffer these social, cultural and economic troubles in silence or giving up on the possibility of winning in the long run, we must begin the process of breaking free from these man-made challenges that are deliberately designed to stop women from reaching comparable heights.

“This process of freeing women from these limitations must begin with us as individuals. In our own corners of the world, we must stand up for ourselves as women, speak up and support ourselves.

