By Chris Onuoha

Today is International Day of Women (IDW). The world all over are marking this day as part of recognition accorded to women for their effective impact at home, workplace, business space and the entire polity.

The United Nations recognised this day being March 8, in the year, 1975 after the 1945 charter agreement to affirm the principle of equality between women and men.

Yes, “principle of equality” you may say, which is the focal point of this year’s special theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” with representational hashtag #BreakTheBias.

The entire globe is agog with huge cry for gender equality. The measure can also be felt in all spheres as woman have not left stones unturned to break the biases among other things, leadership, managerial roles including remarkable impact in the literary sector. But advancement of these impacts are hindered when a discriminatory role that played out in the rejection of bill seeking to give at least ten slots to women as ministers and commissioners in the federal and state government in Nigeria failed at the upper legislative chamber. This has however, prompted the massive call by women to draw attention towards the importance of the United Nations charter that affirms the principle of equality among the genders.

In this context, a notable writer and author of many books, Victoria Praise Abraham, a woman of many tales speaks about women and impacts some of them have made to change the narrative.

Victoria Praise Abraham recently published a book called “Iconic leader-Pastor E. A. Adeboye-Lessons in leadership. It is a classic view of a reverred man of God, Pastor Adeboye from a simple layman’s perception of his deeds and influence to many in the society.

Undone with that, Abraham yet released another masterpiece called “Born a Genius,” a candid peep into women’s world and their works. She vividly narrates how women have come a long way, breaking the biases regardless of the less recognition the society seem to accord them, still forging to make a difference. Abraham used the book to demonstrate women as geniuses who threads alongside their male counterparts in all spheres of life in terms of intellectuality.

“The book ‘Born A Genius’ is a groundbreaking book that seeks to pass a clear message to the entire human race. The book postulates that if God is a genius and the ultimate genius, then this portends that all His human creations are by extension geniuses. It does not matter where you are in life and who you are once you are created by God then you are a genius. We are all geniuses. I also make it clear that it is our business as human beings to discover, and nurture to the place of great expertise in our geniuses. You cannot do nothing just because you are a genius and expect your genius to show. We as human beings have the responsibility of discovering our genius, fanning the flame of our genius and serving our geniuses to the world,” she said.

According to her, the book seeks to help people discover their genius, nurture it and unleash it to the world. “It relates to women because I shared the truth that there are geniuses amongst us even in Nigeria and some of them in no particular order include our female folk such as Bolanle Austen Peters, a renowned theatre producer and practitioner; Sinach Joseph, a gospel minister who has used her songs to win souls to God; T.Y Bello, a photographer/artist; Ibukun Awosika, a woman doing so well in the business circle; Chimamanda Adichie, a great writer and voice for women and Jumoke Adenowo among others. The list is not exhaustive because all these women are shining lights in our time. They are beautiful, blessed, brilliant and bodacious.

“We have seen more women doing great things both in Nigeria, Africa and globally. Women have the capacity to change the world and make the world a great and wonderful place to live in. We have seen what Merkel did in Germany and what Margaret Thatcher did in the UK. We have our own Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary of the UN who is doing great things in her second term in office. What about the recently sworn in Vice President of America, Kamala Harris.

“The brain of a man is not different from that of a woman. I believe that we all have similar brains. It is the brain that houses our intellect and helps our brilliance. The era of patriarchal superiority is over forever in the world. Women have broken every ceiling set over them by the men folks. Look at how Oprah Winfrey a black woman has shone in the media and entertainment space in America. Even back home in Nigeria, you cannot ignore Mo Abudu and the works in the media and entertainment space. The women need their voices better heard because we already do have a voice. As we celebrate all women on this women’s day women must be truly celebrated and given more seats at the table. My latest book titled, Born a genius when read and properly embraced, let us realize that genius is not gender biased. What a man can do a woman can do and do better and faster too,” she added.

Abraham who is not pleased with the latest legislative wrangles going on in the house chambers, stated clearly that it can never be too much to ask for some reasonable percentage for women, adding that a country like Nigeria that has larger number of women as eligible voters should not marginalise them in terms of equity sharing in service and governance.

“It sad that the lower house of legislature recently refused to pass some important bills that bother on women. It is a very sad time for women because asking for parity and equality with our men is not too much to ask for. All we asked for was 35 percent special seats for women in parliament. It is as though our men folk are afraid of more women being seen and heard. It shows that power is never given but taken. If we wait for the majority men in the house of assembly to do right by us women folk then we will wait forever. We must organise and continue to bond together especially the educated and enlightened women amongst us. Successful women must help other women to rise up and together we must fight the powers that be that desire to keep us forever bowed down,” she mentioned.

In the midst of the milieu and subsequent disparity being practiced in the society against women, Victoria Praise-Abraham advised women to keep their head high against all odds. “My advice to women, especially in Nigeria and Africa in general is that we need to be more grounded, resilient, and courageous. The era of women depending solely on men to rise and shine is over. As women we must rise up and band together and help the less privileged women amongst us to rise up too. I am not saying that women should rebel against their husbands but we must be assertive without losing our femininity. We must realise that we are equal to men even though we must submit to them in a marriage scenario because this is a command of God.

“As women we must organize ourselves, support ourselves and be more trusting of ourselves. At this point I have to mention that the greatest supporter of my publishing career in my earlier days was a woman. She has supported me morally, financially and by all means in all ways that she can. Women in business need to support more women in business. Our Church pastor’s wives need to organize women’s programme that create jobs via skill acquisitions to the women in their parishes. Women should think more and talk less. They should work at being creative and productive. We are all blessed by God Almighty with extraordinary blessings of creativity and innovation. More women should vie for political positions globally and they should find ways of mobilizing other women to support them.

“In Nigeria there are more women than men so we have the numbers. We just need creative ways of making our voices heard by the men without being arrogant and offensive to our men folk while doing this. Finally women need to be more fearless, more courageous and more trusting in their God given abilities and potentials. Being female is not a curse but a blessing. In God there is neither male nor female. You do not need a man to complete you as a woman. You are already complete in God. Let us be more daring, take more risks and do amazing things with our time that have the power to change the world that we live in, she concluded.