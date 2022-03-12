In a bid to reduce the global warming and act fast to mitigate emission trends on the ecosystem, an organization, Climate Clock Nigeria has concluded plans to host a virtual conference.

The webinar conference scheduled to hold on March 15, 2022, according to the organisers seeks to support the visions and objectives of the Climate Clock World by leading an advocacy for climate change in Nigeria.

Chuks Anyaduba, Nigerian Country Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria, in a release to the media stated that the organization aims to remind everyone that it is a must to #ActInTime, to avert the worst climate disaster the world may ever witness.

“The theme for this year’s CSW 66 is Climate Change; Environmental Disaster Risk Reduction, Gender equality at the centre of solutions.” In line with this, Climate Clock Nigeria will host a virtual panel discussion engaging some of the prominent Environmentalists, Climate change and SDG advocates in Nigeria.

“The panelists includes Chuks Anyaduba, Director, Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria as the moderator. Others are Sonia Bature, former Special Assistant to Governor of Kaduna State on Environment; Raquel Daniel, founder, Beyond the Classroom Foundation and Climate Reality Fellow; Mariam Jobe, founder, Africa Sickle Cell Support Foundation; Olumide Idowu, Executive Director, African Youth Initiative of Climate Change,” he stated.

According to him, the purpose of the discussion is to bring together SDG savvy stakeholders to lead conversations that will promote policy advocacy for Climate Change and environmental risk disaster reduction.

“The Climate Clock is a timely demonstration of how quickly the planet is approaching 1.5°C of global warming, given current emissions trends. It also shows the amount of CO2 already emitted, and the global warming to date. The clock is updated real time to reflect the latest global CO2 emissions trend and rate of climate warming. It symbolises a call to action for us to #ACTNOW and #ActInTIME,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Anyadugba also disclosed that the webinar which starts at 4pm WAT can be sourced through the organisation’s Instagram platform @climateclock.nigeria.