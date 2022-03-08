Ereyitomi

Ereyitomi says women play a vital role in Nations building and development in all sectors of the economy of the country, Dr. Ereyitomi reiterated the need for women to remain committed to advancing the role of massive mobilization for their inclusiveness as they mark this year’s International Women Day across the world.

While hailing women in Warri Federal Constituency as they join their counterparts in the globe in celebrating international women’s day, the Warri federal lawmaker hailed the sustained effort put in by women in encouraging peaceful coexistence among Nigerians in their various communities, he urged them to be committed to things that will improve good morals and breed women emancipation.

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, extends his support to women assuring them of giving them a voice at the House, adding that women remain key in adding value to Warri federal constituency.

Ereyitomi noted that his empowerment programmes since inception have been giving adequate support to women’s development and empowerment, he congratulated women on the occasion of the international women’s day celebration.