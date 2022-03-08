.

President of CHESTRAD Global, Dr Olufunmilola Lola- Dare, on Tuesday, urged governments at all levels and private institutions to include women and young people in the bounce back programmes to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lola-Dare, in a statement, to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day in Lagos, with the hashtag, ‘BreakTheBias’ said the focus must not be on the big corporations alone, but those at the lower rungs of the society.

She stated that women and young people should be included in the COVID19 bounce back investment.

She also emphasized vaccines equality to include women and young people.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to so much devastation in terms of job loss, business collapse and other disruption that government needs to focus on the small, medium enterprises, especially on women and young people in order for them to bounce back, restore a progressive trajectory towards social transformation, human capital development and sustained economic impact.

Lola-Dare said: “Our economies depend on women and young people, we must not leave them behind.

“COVID-19 vaccination is equally important. Citizens must join voices with national governments including regional organizations and global partners in the demand for vaccine justice.”

Also speaking, a participant in Chestrad Global’s health and COVID-19 citizens-led action hub said: “What is not available cannot be rejected. We have no COVID-19 vaccines. We need the vaccines now.”

“Investment in vaccine coverage must be done alongside bounce back investments to give hope to those who were badly affected by the pandemic. COVID-19 has cost me my job, my education and my business. Vaccination is important, But help me to recover now”, a female participant in the citizens-led action hub said

Other activities to be hosted by Chestrad Global to celebrate women’s history month include the launch of the website and Summit outcome statement of the 1st Summit and Awards of the network of Bold Pathfinding Women of Africa (BPaWA), a webinar as well as Health and COVID19 Community and Citizen’s-led Conversation (including a financial inclusion & services outreach) in Lagos, Osun and Oyo states.