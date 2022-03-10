A gender advocate and President, World Women Leading Change Nigeria, Ogenna Walter on Tuesday hosted women from across the world in a zoom conference to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Theme of the 2022 International Women’s Day is ” Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow” with the hashtag #BreakTheBias.

The host, Ogenna Walter who is a public speaker and also the founder Motivating African Youths Initiative (MAY-I) a PAN African youth & Women empowerment network in her introductory remarks said the time is now for women to occupy strategic leadership positions in Africa.

The entrepreneur and fashion designer expressed dissatisfaction that despite numerous roles women play in stabilizing the socio-economic environment in Africa, they have not been accorded due recognition.

She therefore urged for support among women to enable them speak in unison as the quest to advance their welfare continues.

She also expressed displeasure that the Nigerian National Assembly rejected bills seeking to enhance more women representation in the country’s political scene.

Keynote Speakers at the conference are, Dr. President Ayla Aldjufurie, the founder Women Leading Change, Princess Dr. Debbie Dineo Raphutie, the President World Women Leading Change Africa and Dr. Priscilla Ndu, Vice Chairman of Infrastructural Development and Energy Company Ltd.

Other notable speakers are Thando Bukula, World Women Leading Change Youth President and Judith Annie Mwila, World Women Leading Change President Zambia.

Special recognition was given to H.E Amina Salum Ali .

She is the African Union former Ambassador to the United States 2007 – 2016.

She is also a Former Minister of Tade and industry in Zanzibar .

In June 2015, she declared her candidacy for the presidency in the 2015 election.

She remains a leading voice in the emancipation of the African Woman .

As the world celebrates women through the month of March, Ogenna Walter insists that conversations and negotiations must continue until women the world over are accorded equal rights and justice.