By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and ex-governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, yesterday x-rayed the contribution of women to national development.

While Anyim also expressed dissatisfaction over the rejection of the women/gender related bills at the constitution amendments hearings of the National Assembly, Obi said the contribution of women in the society is critical to development.

Anyim’s anger is borne out of the fact that Nigeria women would be using the occasion of the International Women’s Day, IWD, commemoration to stage a nationwide protest at the National Assembly against the refusal of the leadership to grant the desire of women in the area of gender equality in governance.

In a statement, the former Senate President stated that the demands by Nigeria women are in order and should be respected, if the country must make progress in nation building.

He said: “Without inclusiveness, we will not make the desired progress in our efforts at nation building.

“On matters that are critical to the peace, development and harmony of the country, including giving women a sense of worth, belongings and confidence and inclusiveness, we must look beyond processes and procedures and take actions and decisions that will engender stability and progress in the society.

“With estimated population of over 104million, 49.32percent of the population 2021 estimate, Nigeria women have only 29 out of the 469 members of the Nigerian National Assembly.

“This is grossly inadequate to represent the views and put the voices of women on the table when dealing with national issues especially as they affect women and children.

“The matter of gender balance and women inclusiveness in governance is one area we must resolve by deliberate actions and policies.

“I understand that the normal legislative processes were duly followed and the outcome was that the bills did not receive the required number of votes for their passage. It is very unfortunate that those bills were rejected.

“I stand strongly with women on their demand for a more equitable and fair representation in government at all levels.

“For development and stability, the National Assembly as a matter of urgent national importance, needs to revisit the rejected women/gender related bills to give our women the confidence and sense of belonging they require to continue to serve our country and humanity at large.

“We do not have to wait for women to occupy the National Assembly before we do the right thing”, he said.

In his message to mark International Women’s Day 2022, former Governor Peter Obi described as critical to development, the contributions of women in the society.

He explained that, beyond providing stability in homes, which were the bedrock of society, women played significant roles in the development, stability and progress of nations.

Obi noted that International Women’s Day provides the world the opportunity to celebrate the social, economic and political contributions and achievements of women.

He stated that many women have excelled in many professions, even at the global level. He noted that success is not gender-specific, but open to all, as exemplified by numerous women who gained global recognition by their contributions to society.

He argued that with adequate economic empowerment in form of access to good education, proper health care delivery and poverty alleviation, women will be able to contribute more in society.

He cited the example of the experience of Bangladesh, a comparative nation to Nigeria. He explained that 20 years ago, Bangladesh initiated affirmative policies to help increase women’s participation in politics and the economy, with a specific number of seats reserved for women in the Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

“The current and longest serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh is a woman. Their opposition leader is a woman. The Speaker of the Unicameral Parliament is a woman. Leader and Deputy Leader of the Parliament are both women. On the economy, most of the workers in the Bangladesh Apparel Industry, which accounts for about 75% of the country’s export income, are mostly women.

“Several studies by Transparency International have also shown that women are less likely to be corrupt than men when given leadership positions. Higher levels of women’s participation in public offices are associated with lower levels of corruption,” Obi observed.

Tinubu reacts

In her remarks, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also expressed frustration at the NationaI Assembly’s decision to throw out the gender equality bill.

She said: ”I am proud of the work you are doing to improve the lot of women, and I am especially proud of everyone who in spite of opposition, continues to speak up for us and the causes that affect our gender.

”This year’s theme, ‘Break the Bias’ is apt, particularly in light of last week’s Constitutional Amendment votes. Imagine a situation where we have more women in the National Assembly, imagine how much difference our voices will make.

”Imagine a world where women occupy more managerial and executive positions, and how much more our interests will be represented.

”For any of this to be possible however, we must break the bias. There are hurdles we must cross, but we must put aside our differences if we must achieve a lot. On this journey of ensuring gender inclusiveness, we need one another. We must realise that despite our differences, we are comrades-in-arms, working towards the same goal.

”What role are you playing to challenge gender biases and discrimination in your Community? What are you doing as an employer to bridge the gender wage gap? How are you inspiring younger Nigerian girls and women?

”Are you still conforming to gender stereotypes? What are you doing to ensure that girls and women around you have a voice and can use it effectively?

”We must make a conscious decision to support other women in our various spheres. We must build ladders for the women coming behind us to climb on and where necessary, we must do away with institutionalised bias and the laws and that entrench the bias.

Meanwhile, the AI-powered, open garden technology platform for creators, has joined #BreakTheBias, the global campaign in honor of International Women’s Day .

All Triller platforms will feature stories from 30 incredible women in the music and entertainment industry who working to end gender bias, along with a specially curated #BreakTheBias playlist of their favorite songs or anthems.

Video montages will also stream throughout the month, showcasing six creators and four executives who are making their mark in the music industry.

International Women’s Day, which grew out of the early 20th century movement to secure the vote for women, has been sponsored by the United Nations since 1975.

“While many strides have been made, the fact remains that gender equality is still an elusive ideal, even in the most advanced, industrial societies.

“At Triller, we’re all about breaking down barriers and bringing together different people from different regions and cultures, and helping to break down the gender barrier is a top priority. We’re proud to use the reach that Triller has in order to support the #BreakTheBias campaign. Together we can be a force to support and forge women’s equality,” said Joel Houenou, Strategic Partnerships Director for Triller in Africa.“