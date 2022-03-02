.

By Adesina Wahab

A university lecturer, who is also a former consultant to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Prof. Babafemi Badejo, has said most Nigerians are not swayed by the periodic conduct of elections in the country to believe that the country is under democratic rule.

Speaking yesterday during a seminar/ book presentation on “Nigerians’ views on national turmoil: A situational quadruple nexus analysis”, at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, he said it would be a deceit of great proportion to believe that Nigeria is under democratic rule.

Drawing from responses by Nigerians to a survey on Situational Quadruple Nexus, SQN, Badejo opined that apart from the gains made during the First Republic, Nigeria had fallen short of all known indices regarding the democratic rule.

“The views expressed by these selected Nigerians on SQN issues were mind-boggling. They suggested the need for Nigerians to begin to ask critical questions as a nation. Nigerians, through the survey outcome strongly support the SQN model as useful to adequately capture and create synergies on the four pillar-interlinkages of peace and security, development, human rights and humanitarianism in Nigeria.

“In addition, the 207 representative Nigerians laid bare their thoughts on environmental overarching issues that make positive actions towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a mirage. This situational foundation includes governance (leadership deficit and corruption), external dynamics, institutions and resources.

Also Read:

.Local government autonomy Bill vindicates grassroot democracy – Obidike

“One important question that I raised in the book is on the subject of democracy, especially as epitomized by the periodic charade of elections in Nigeria. My views on democracy align with those of other Nigerians’ as shown by the statistics from the survey.

“On the basis of the understanding of democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people, I differ in the popular deceit about the existence of democracy in Nigeria. Realistically, there has never been democracy in independent Nigeria, save for the success achieved under regional self-rule in the western region of 1954-59 in the Obafemi Awolowo era.

The mere periodic focus on electoral voting, that continues to destabilize the polity, resulting in deaths and serving the interests of only a few contradicts the tenet that democracy is “for the people”, he said.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor, Chrisland University, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, said the book would make a significant contribution to the annals of political science in the country.

“Since Nigeria’s independence, the country has been entangled in a series of obstinate conflicts leading to the loss of lives and property. These conflicts have manifested in religious, ethnic, political, electoral, banditry, communal, and even resource contestations. Despite spirited efforts by successive governments to address these problems, the growing level of insecurity remains unprecedented.

“A direct fallout is that the country has been unable to attain national cohesion and social integration essential to political stability and national development. I know in your mind; you all are probably wondering what this book is saying that scholars experts have not said before.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, José Ramos-Horta, former President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Laureate for Peace, tasked Nigerians with the significance of sustained dialogue for mutual, and progressive compromises in the interest of Nigeria, saying only this can usher in good governance in the country.

According to him, “Nigerian government and the people are a leading bunch on the African continent,” adding that “they possess all it takes to achieve significant progress and development.”

The Nobel Laureate emphasized that the book has reiterated that Nigeria must continue to ask questions on what ideas and solutions must be pursued for governance to serve its essence.

Other lead discussants were unanimous in their submission on corruption as a bane on national development, noting that every country is faced with this challenge in their respective journeys of nation-building and development.

The lead discussants, Prof. Olawale Albert, Prof. Steven Commins, Prof. Adele Jinadu, Dr Olubukola Adesina, Dr Chukwuemeka Eze, and Dr Temitope Bello underscored that the book touches on very critical issues on the elusiveness of peace and security, failure in delivering with respect to development, human rights and actions for humanitarianism in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria