Morningstar Ventures is an innovative cryptocurrency firm founded and led by CEO Danilo S. Carlucci. Its primary investments are early-stage equity and token rounds. In October, Morningstar announced it would build the Elrond System ($EGLD) by setting up the Elrond Dubai Incubator.

Last week, Morningstar shared the news of Elrond’s first project. Called Itheum, it is the world’s first “open metaverse” data platform that turns personal data into tradable assets. As our lives have shifted online, so has the story of our lives. Sophisticated algorithms analyze browsing and search habits to power multi-billion-dollar tech giants and “data brokers” to sell this information to the highest bidder.

In short, personal data has become invaluable, and its collection is a hot topic. As the transition from Web2 to Web3 takes place, users realize the importance of protecting their data and taking the issue more seriously. The Itheum team planned for this by developing a Saas “toolkit” over the past two years to collect and analyze the data needed to fuel this visionary project. And the Elrond Dubai Incubator has made this possible by leading a $1.5 million seed round.

The goal of Itheum is to create a protocol that creates ownership, sovereignty, and monetization of one’s data in the Web3 metaverse. Danilo S. Carlucci calls the endeavor a “sexy and relevant” method of decentralizing data ownership and trading. Not only can users take control of their data, but they can also financially benefit from it.

Itheum will turn data into assets that can be traded on blockchains. Users can benefit from its value to data brokers. The industry shifts from being one-sided to a marketplace where information can be accessed, used, and traded. The power is no longer only in the hands of miners; it is shared by those whose data is available across the digital landscape.

Another fascinating aspect of the Itheum project is personalized Data Avatars. These are “keys” to a person’s settings, interests, experiences, and other applicable information stored for an optimal Web3 experience. And a potentially profitable one, as Itheum is setting out to help people discover the value of their digital extensions. Think of it as the classic sci-fi Tron going from fiction to fact as we are about to take a monumental step into the metaverse.