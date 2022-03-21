Adewale Adeton

Exposure to basic technology among Nigerian children is still as improbable as getting a good life in this part of the world. When compared to other children around the world, the gap keeps getting wider and policymakers continue to look on with little or no concern.

Technology is the core of the United Nations Sustainable Development programme, as it seeks to help countries in “mobilizing resources and implementing innovative and context-appropriate solutions to provide education remotely, leveraging hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech approaches.”

However, Adewale Adetona, popularly known as Islimfit, is taking up the fight to bridge the gap and provide the platform he never had growing up as a kid to this generation of children.

Islimfit has been a loud voice in technological inclusion across board in Nigeria; from calling on the government to provide the enabling environment and embrace a nationalistic approach to recognize it as the future, to using his vlog and social media handles to inspire young tech enthusiasts in the country.

The UK-based philanthropic digital technologist identified the future implication of denying and failing to expose Nigerian children access to basic items such as laptop computers, hence, he is determined to step in.

“Growing up and adopting Tech was really difficult for people like us. It took a long time for me to get exposed to modern technology and something as basic as a computer”,

Islimfit said.

Continuing, Islimfit said, “I have identified this as a challenge for some kids in Nigeria too and I made a commitment to help them get the necessary exposure at an early age by donating computer laptops to aid their learning process and getting started in tech”.

As Islimfit is impacting the up-and-coming techpreneurs in Nigeria, Adetona, who is the brain behind the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), expressed the desire to see children get on to become the future tech giants.

“I have personally helped a few people in acquiring Laptops recently, and the plan is to do more and cover as many places in Nigeria as possible,” Islimfit