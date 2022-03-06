IPOB

Indicts top Igbo lawyer

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, alleged that it has uncovered plot by the Federal Government to abduct and rendition top Biafra agitators from outside the country to Nigeria.

The outlawed group also alleged that a lawyer of Igbo extraction has been recruited to achieve the aim, urging him not to make himself a tool to achieve the act.

A statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “We have intercepted a plot by the Nigerian government to abduct and rendition top Biafra agitators. One of the top members of the pro- Biafra group listed for possible abduction and rendition is Mazi Chinasa Nworu.

“IPOB intelligence unit intercepted the secret plot to rendition or extradite these IPOB members and supporters in their desperation to weaken the movement and frustrate the struggle for Biafra restoration.

“According to the intelligence available to us, Mazi Chinasa Nworu is top on the list of those pencilled down for abduction, illegal rendition or extradition.

“However, we want to remind the plotters and collaborators of this evil plan that extraordinary rendition remains a crime against international law in any part of the world”.