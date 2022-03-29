By Chinonso Alozie

The legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday said it would explore fresh legal actions against the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the alleged kidnap of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria.

The IPOB lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the legal team had visited Kanu at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

The legal team said there should be legal consequences for violation of Kanu’s extant constitutional rights.

According to IPOB, “Our full legal team ably led by the foremost constitutional lawyer, human rights activist distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, jointly conducted today’s court-ordered visit. Far-reaching legal strategies were discussed and harmonized, and as usual, Onyendu was profoundly overwhelmed and delighted to host his full legal team, ably led by the legal Iroko of our time.

“Chief Ozekhome, SAN, took time to address all areas of legal interest as they affect Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, including further fresh actions to be explored in challenging Onyendu’s illegal kidnap and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“In the coming days, our indefatigable legal team, eminently headed by the erudite Silk, Chief Ozekhome, SAN, will be unveiling further legal actions against the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and all parties involved and responsible in the brutal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

“There must be legal consequences for the flagrant violation of Onyendu’s extant constitutional rights, which included acts of torture, mental and physical, meted out to him and his continued confinement in a solitary environment. More legal actions will be filed for the FGN to contend within the coming days, even as we await the all-important court ruling on our preliminary objection, come 8th April 2022.”

“Onyendu reiterated in unmistaken and unequivocal terms, his unflinching confidence and belief in the ability of his erudite legal team, ably led by Chief Ozekhome, SAN, to achieve the best results for him. He emphasized that he briefed Chief Ozekhome through my humble self as soon as he was renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya on 29th June 2021, having watched and closely monitored his legal exploits over the years.

Onyewu was gratified and exceedingly overwhelmed by this unique visit as his concerns were all comprehensively addressed by the erudite Silk. His belief, confidence and trust in me were equally re-emphasized today, without mincing words. Onyendu expressed his profound gratitude to the visiting team for our sound and penetrating legal representation. He was profoundly especially grateful to Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, for his extraordinary performance and feats in this case thus far,” IPOB said.