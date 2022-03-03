.

By Steve Oko

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his followers and sympathizers to remain optimistic.

Kanu, according to his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor stated this when they visited him Thursday at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained.

Ejimakor who took to his Twitter handle wrote:

“We just concluded a visitation with Onyendu Nnamdi Kanu. Today’s visitation is very important because of the previously aborted visitations.

Also Read:

.Why Nnamdi Kanu protested in DSS detention — Legal team

” We had very fruitful interactions and mutually debriefed on all issues. He greets his followers and urged all to remain upbeat”.

Kanu’s lawyers and family had cried foul over DSS’s refusal to allow them access to the IPOB Leader twice last week, thus, raising concerns over his safety.

Both IPOB and the family had expressed doubt and worry over Kanu’s life, arguing that it is either his health had deteriorated or he was dead.

The court had ordered the DSS to allow Kanu’s lawyers and family unfettered access to him twice a week ( Mondays and Thursdays).

Vanguard News Nigeria