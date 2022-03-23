By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Wednesday raised the alarm that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is going through severe torture in the hands of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

IPOB also accused the DSS of flagrant abuse of Mazi Kanu’s human rights, torture, and denying him access to his religious materials since alleged abduction from Kenya on June 19, 2021, till date.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is passing through unimaginable torture in DSS custody” warned that if anything untoward happens to its leader, Nigeria will not be the same again.

IPOB’s statement read, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to put the whole world on notice that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently under sever torture and humiliation in the hands of Nigeria Government at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of Security Services, DSS, where he is under custody.”

“We condemn the torture and the flagrant abuse of his human rights by DSS. Since his abduction from Kenya on June 19, 2021 till date they have been touring him. They have denied him access to his religious materials.

“They have never allowed him to change his clothes, while on the other hand, the same hypocritical Government is sewing new clothes for bandits and mass murderers who have purportedly repented.

“Our leader has been subjected to unimaginable torture since his rendition to Nigeria. The world will be shocked at further revelations of what he has passed through ever since then.

“The world should take note that Nigeria Government and Kenya government violated the international law, and must be made to pay for their atrocities against an individual who is fighting for the freedom for his people.

“Self-determination is a universal law and right guaranteed by the United Nations and domesticated by the Nigeria law. Our people both home and in the diaspora must organise themselves and understand that they are hated across Nigeria and the only solution for our wellbeing is freedom and independence of Biafra.

We want to sound this note of warning that if anything untoward happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria will never be the same again if it will ever exist again. The world must look into our case, grant us freedom because Biafrans have suffered much in the hands of these terrorist nation called Nigeria.

“The global world, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and all diplomatic missions in Abuja Nigeria, should prevail on Nigeria government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally, to avoid the catastrophe Nigeria will be if anything untoward happens to him in DSS detention facility.”

Vanguard News Nigeria