By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Thursday said that it is not recruiting operatives of Eastern Security Network, ESN, raising the alarm over the alleged recruitment of fake operatives of ESN, which it said is to unleash terror on the people.

IPOB also alleged that some wicked politicians are recruiting cultists and criminals to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in South East with the aim of blaming their action on IPOB and ESN.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, Purported recruitment by ESN is fake, sponsored by criminals” warn Igbo youths not to be part of the recruitment otherwise face the consequences the outcome of such fake recruitment.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert the world, particularly Biafrans, that some unscrupulous elements in our land are recruiting cultists and criminals as fake ESN members to further terrorize our people in Biafraland.

“Some wicked politicians and greedy individuals in Biafraland, are behind the evil agenda to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in our land. The political class is colluding with these people to sponsor the recruitment of criminals as fake ESN in their desperation to implicate IPOB and ESN.

“We are warning the youths that IPOB, is not recruiting new intakes for ESN and they should be careful and mindful of those behind the recruitment, saying that IPOB is not part of it and therefore, the people behind it are not genuine members of IPOB or ESN security outfit.

“We want to warn those involved in the fake recruitment process that they are on their own, and should be ready to bear the consequences. The leadership of IPOB has not asked anybody to recruit people for ESN.

“The general public should know that ESN is not recruiting, and should run away from being tricked by fraudsters. Anybody involved in any form of recruitment for ESN is an impostor and working for the enemies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria