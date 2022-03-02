–Say energy transition inevitable

–Transition must be deliberate, TotalEnergies

–No more approval for new project with gas flare, Kyari

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria on Tuesday made it clear that they would be scaling down crude oil production in the coming years in favour of natural gas development.



The companies said while they viewed gas as transition fuel, transition to cleaner energy is inevitable.



While acknowledging that crude oil would continue to play major role in global energy mix in the next few decades, they pledged to help Nigeria make the best use of the resources.

Speaking at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, the Deputy Managing Director (Deepwater), TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Victor Bandele, the Chairman Shell Companies in Nigeria/MD SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Chairman/MD Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/MD ExxonMobil, Mr. Richard Liang agreed that with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, making investment decision has become clearer.

Mr. Bandele in his remark said implementing energy transition policies must be deliberate, saying that the company’s recent rebranding to a multi-energy company was clear indication of its deliberate plan to move into cleaner energy space.

He noted that Nigeria with its growing population must move in line with the global community by deliberately reducing its carbon intensity.

He said Nigeria’s move to boost natural gas development was in the right direction, saying “we believe strongly that gas is the transition fuel, we need to embrace gas to transit from purely oil to the new (oil)”.

He added: “Today in Nigeria, we say we are 200 million people we are going to something like 300 million by 2050. The 200 million that we have today, how many people have access to very good energy? So in Nigeria our challenge is even much more so we in TotalEnergies find this space to be a very good space to invest in and for that reason, TotalEnergies is investing continuously in Nigeria and that is our trade mark”.



On his part, Mr. Okubor said would be looking to maintain current crude oil production level, taking production one to two percent annually over the next decade, while boosting gas development and production.



“The way I look at it is that hydrocarbon is still important to us and we will continue to invest heavily in deepwater but within the clean energy space we have substantially actually expanding our footprint in terms of domestic gas distribution in Nigeria”, he added.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari said Nigeria need oil revenue to develop its resources, but pointed out that no new project for oil production would be approved it contains gas flare.



He said: “For us as the national oil company we are seeing how we can increase the resources of today by getting more endorsement into the industry in terms of producing the liquid sales or promoting the gas development.



“We know for sure that gas is a transition fuel we have not seen peak gas probably until 2030 or probably after 2030. We knew that the way to go is to build our resources of today, elevate your production today and also continue the resources on gas so that they can become the source of revenues as we go forward”.



The NNPC bas added: “There is a problem of gas flares. We are flaring gas in very many locations that we shouldn’t because we don’t know what to do with it. Today we are pooling resources and partners together to take out those flares.



“At the Central level no projects with any flare plan will pass again. We, as their partner, any project with flaring as part of the plan will not scale through. This is one thing we are doing that is very practical”.

