By Innocent Anaba

A former banker, Mr Fidelis Egueke, has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and two others, Dr Jude Ndudi and Mrs Blessing Eegueke, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for trying to open a case against him at the commission, for which the police is prosecuting him before the same court.

Egueke, through his counsel, Ugochukwu Ugwu, is asking the court to declare that his invitation by the EFCC at the instance of Ndudi and Eegueke to report for an interview in respect of a matter already pending before Justice Ringim of the Federal High Court, Lagos in charge FHC/C/298C/2020: IGP V. FIDELIS EGUEKE is unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.

The applicant in an affidavit in support of the suit averred that he is presently unemployed as a result of the false petition the 2nd respondent wrote his former employer, a first-generation bank, leading to his compulsory resignation from his employment.

Egueke, who said he founded the company and made the wife and in-law directors and paid monies into the company’s account from his savings, added that he was framed for withdrawing money he paid into the company’s account, for which he and the wife are signatories.

He added that the 2nd respondent is his brother-in-law, who had vowed to deal with him ruthlessly for daring to accuse his sister, the 3rd respondent and his wife of infidelity.

According to him, the 2nd respondent by a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, dated February 24, 2020, made terrible and false allegations against him, accusing him of fraudulently withdrawing and transferring N150 million from Global Select Investment Services Limited from his bank’s account number 1020019782 without any evidence.

He further averred that consequent upon the false allegation, he was arrested in his residence at Asaba, Delta State on October 12, 2020, by men of the Nigeria Police Force without being informed of the reason(s) for the arrest and at the point of arrest, he had thought it was a kidnap until he saw the driver of his brother-in-law, 2nd respondent.

He further averred that it was while in the police cell that it became clear to him that Ndudi and Eegueke were behind the frame-up charges against him as a punishment for the domestic dispute at home that resulted from his wife’s infidelity.

According to him, consequent upon his unlawful arrest, long detention and false petition by 2ndrespondent to his employer, he was asked to resign and currently does not have any job and amid all the wicked actions, the wife filed for divorce on November 2, 2020, before a Delta State Court in an attempt to collect all his property.