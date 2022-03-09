.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria, SWAN, Abakaliki proposed Chapter, Tuesday called on the National Assembly to reconsider all the proposed gender and affirmative action bills in the 5th Constitution Amendment Bills.

These bills, which were rejected on Tuesday 1st March 2022, by the National Assembly, according to SWAN, would have gone a long way to correct gender imbalance across the Legislative arm of Government and reduce the under-representation of women in political offices.

The 10th National Chairperson, SWAN, Nwamara Catherine Nnaji stated this during the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration at Girls High School, Aziyiokwu, Abakaliki.

“This action by the men of the 9th NASS has taken the country backwards. Their actions undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to the governance of Nigeria, including the key role women play to bring victory to political parties in elections at all levels across the country.

“We are joining Nigerian women to demand that all gender bills be reconsidered. The adoption of these bills will not only benefit women but Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole.”

In her speech, the Chairperson, SWAN Abakaliki proposed Chapter, Obiekwe Lucy Chinwe noted that SWAN was poised to strategize and ensure that the Accounting profession remains relevant and plays a leading role in the global economy.

According to her, today, being a day for women, what better way to celebrate women than to affect the lives of intending mothers, knowing for sure that you can be what you want to be once you set your eyes and work towards it.

She further explained that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Breaking Barrier”, “was very apt as women are making waves in every aspect of the world economy.”

“Consequently, this year’s celebration is poised to celebrate every woman achiever in our society. Every woman who has broken the gender barrier and has risen to be a woman of note, we celebrate them today. I want to know that this can be you.”

The SWAN Abakaliki proposed Chapter used to occasion of the celebration to educate and enlighten the student’s Girls High School, Aziyiokwu, Abakaliki on the activities of the Society and how they can utilize their potentials to achieve greatness.