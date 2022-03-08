..donates relief materials to victims

By Chinedu Adonu

A Non-Govermental Organisation, Relief Pitch Initiative on Tuesday organised a special hangout with Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) survivors at National Obstetric Fistula Centre, NOFIC, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to celebrate the 2022 International Women’s day.

The group donated relief materials, to includes; Medical equipments, clothes, food items, drinks, detergents and many others.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s day is: Break the Bias and sub titled by the organisation as; Sunshine after Rain.

Recall that the most common cause of Vesico-vaginal fistula is obstructed labor, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family resources.

Presenting the items, Lead Director of Relief Pitch Initiative, Mrs Chinemerem Anyi, said that they came to celebrate with victims of VVF and donate materials to cushion the effect of social stigmatization they are encountering.

She regretted that Women and girls with this disability are often abandoned by their husbands and isolated from the community due to the smell and associated shame of urine leakage.

According to her, “We are here today because it’s a special day. International women’s day which is every March 8th. So, we are hereto celebrate with victims of VVF, and identify with them so that they won’t be left out in the celebration.

“We came with food drinks, medical equipment, money for the victims and some consumables. We cannot estimate all because we started skill acquisition skill programme for them since last week as part of our effort to cushion the effect of VVF.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Alice Nwachi who thanked the group for remembering them during their difficult. She encouraged others to be hopefully of getting well soon, testifying that God used the hospital to save her..

The head of Medical Social Work of NOFIC, Mrs Mighty-chukwu Ifeoma during her vote of thanks commended the group for their support to victims of VVF. She recalled how the same group trained victims on skill acquisition.

Speaking to journalists, immediately after the hangout, Mrs Anyi expressed happiness seeing smile on the face of the victims, adding it was her passion to render help to vulnerable and less privilege.

I feel very happy seeing them smiling. I could interprete the joy in their faces, more often than now most of them are being forgotten because of the smelling mature and social stigmatization and that’s why the united nation titled this year’s theme; Break the Bias and my organisation called it’s sub theme; Sunshine after Rain. We are here to give them consolations and encourage them that in no distance time they will bewell and reindicated into the society. That’s what motivated the skill acquisition training located here to allow them become more productive to the society when discharged.

I have the passion to help people and pray that God will give me life to co.tinue the work. I also appeal for government anwell meaning individuals to support us to make it larger.