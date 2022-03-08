The Nigerian woman has come a long way from breaking many restrictions and biases, although “we still are a long way off where we should be given how much the few ceiling breakers have proved themselves.”

Veteran broadcaster, publicist, philanthropist and politician, Mabel Oboh, said this on Tuesday, the International Women’s Day, IWD, in appreciation of the Nigerian women’s efforts and achievements, which she said the Establishment was yet to appreciate.

Celebrated on March 8 annually, IWD focuses global attention on gender equality, bias, stereotypes and discrimination, to drive equity and inclusiveness for females.

In her statement to mark the day, Oboh said this year’s theme, “Break the Bias”, was particularly apt and “is a direct message to the Nigeria woman and the society.”

‘We need to unite’

According to Mabel Oboh, “targeting 35% inclusiveness for women is good, but more need to be done in actual practice.

It is taking action that the biases show.

“So women in their own rights need to speak out so we can claim what is rightfully ours.

No one can do this for us. It is only when we are united with one voice that we can do better.

“If this can be achieved, the issue of giving women certain percentage will become a thing of the past, as gender equality should be the goal.

‘IWD’s theme is for the Nigerian woman’

“This year’s theme for the International Women’s Day (BREAK THE BIAS) is a germane message for the Nigerian woman.

“We have come far, but we still are a long way off where we should be given how much the few ceiling breakers have proved themselves.

“It is also a message for the society and the people with gender bias who seem to make it a duty to make goals thrice harder when a woman is involved.

“We have the affirmative action, governments at various level promise gender balance and women constantly play vital roles during electioneering.

“However, in reality women are constantly economically and politically shortchanged.

Every challenge is thrice times harder for the woman.

“So this ‘Break the Bias’ is the bias is for the Nigerian woman; those who have set the pace against all odds and those that are out there making their marks, no matter how small.

“We will break these walls built on, and with, biases.”

