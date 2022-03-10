Whether you’re looking to hang out with the girls or have a gathering in celebration of International Women’s Day, add movies to the plan.

Look through our Nollywood selections of movies focusing on women and the awesomeness related to the exceptional gender.

See our selections below:

King of boys

When a powerful businesswoman’s political ambitions are threatened by her underworld connections, the ensuing power struggle could cost her everything.

Swallow

Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

The Smart Money Woman

Five glamorous millennials strive for success as they juggle carers, finances, love, and friendships.

Lion Heart

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business alongside her uncle and prove herself in a male-dominated world.

MTV Shuga Naija: Season 4

Young people in Lagos navigate difficult issues around sex and love, including teen pregnancies, abusive relationships and HIV/AIDS.

This Lady Called Life

Abandoned by her family, young single mother Aiye struggles to survive but stays focused on her dream of becoming an elite chef.

Oloture

In Lagos, a journalist goes undercover as a prostitute to expose human trafficking. What she finds is a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.

Citation

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

Who’s the Boss

A young, overworked ad executive with an overbearing boss starts her own side hustle and invents an employer once her business begins to flourish.

Amina

In 16th Century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must utilize her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

Fifty: The Series

Juggling careers and families, four ambitious women faced with unique crises weigh the consequences of their choices as they approach turning 50.

Sugar Rush

After discovering a huge sum of money, a trio of sisters swipes it for personal use until the authorities and a shady mob boss come to collect the cash.

She Is

Under pressure from her family and friends to settle down, a successful and single woman searches for the right partner, refusing to settle for less.

Omo Ghetto: the Saga

Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops, and all of the trouble that follows them.

Diamonds in the Sky

Three families navigate uncertainty and struggle when cancer affects their lives and emotional challenges that test their bonds.

Alter Ego

Bent on bringing sexual predators to justice, a strong-willed attorney and activist struggles with her own demons while trying to satisfy her desires.

Ije: The Journey

When her sister is accused of multiple murders, a Nigerian woman travels to Los Angeles to uncover the truth and fight for her sibling’s freedom.

In Line

A convicted murderer gets out of prison and reunites with his wife, who is plotting revenge against him after years of physical and emotional abuse.

Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Years after the mysterious murder of her parents, a traumatized woman gains supernatural powers that aid in her quest for revenge against the killers.

Kambili: A Whole 30 Yards

Determined to marry before she turns 30, a woman tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend who left her.

Lara and the beat

When their glamorous lifestyle comes to a screeching halt, two sisters try to rebuild their fortunes through music and enterprise.

The Governor

When sudden tragedy forces a deputy to step into the role of a governor, she faces grueling political and personal tests in order to lead her state.

Love is war

An adoring couple elects to test the strength of their marriage when they run against each other for the office of the state governor.

Fate of Alakada

Faking her way through any situation, a social media influencer poses as an event planner and is tasked with throwing an extravagant, star-studded bash.

The Set Up

Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.