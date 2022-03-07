A teacher in an EKOEXCEL school

By Etop Ekanem

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board’s (LASUBEB) EKOEXCEL has felicitated women on the 2022 International Women’s Day and promised to ensure gender equality and access for all female teachers and pupils in Lagos’ public schools.

EKOEXCEL also reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion in its enrollment drive, promising that females would enjoy equal benefits as their male counterparts in their quest to fulfil their life goals and ambitions in all its schools.

This year’s 2022 International Women’s Day themed ‘#BreaktheBias’ encourages a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination against women.

The day first marked in 1911 celebrates women’s cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements and spreads the message of gender equality. It calls for diversity, equality, and inclusion for women because marginalization in economic development and socio-political spaces is a global phenomenon but is worse in developing countries.

In Nigeria, despite adopting the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 1985 and similar policies, including the National Gender Policy of 2006, inequality still exists due to cultural and structural challenges, including patriarchy.

This has constrained women’s participation in all spheres of life with severe implications for human resource development and also the country’s economic growth.

EKOEXCEL, a transformational intervention launched by Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu in 2019,has joined the rest of the world to celebrate its women, including teachers and administrators for their unique roles in society.

Some of these include the headteacher of Lagos State Model Nursery & Primary School, Mrs Florence Bamigbade, and Mrs Akinde Peace Adeyemi, a primary 6 teacher in the same school.

There’s also Mrs Adeyemi Ajoke Adeola, a teacher for eight years and Miss AjalaMutiat Temitope, a primary 5 teacher.

All the teachers expressed joy with their chosen career and the fulfilment of imparting knowledge to children as the world appreciates their contributions.

Mrs Bamigbade said, “I believe that a female teacher can influence pupils better. Being a mother is an added advantage because we know how to pull children closer, relate with them and make them more focused. I’m happy that EKOEXCEL has been enabling me to discharge my duties effectively through adequate training and also giving a bright future to our female pupils.”

Mrs Adeyemi also spoke in the same vein. She disclosed, “I speak positively to my pupils, share experiences with them, respect their opinions and becomes friends with them. As we celebrate another International Women’s Day, I wish all my female pupils a better future.”

Congratulating women on this year’s celebration, LASUBEB’s Executive Chairman, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King praised women’s multiple roles in society and lauded their strength and commitment.

He noted that women are set for better times following last Friday’s approval of a revised National Gender Policy to promote gender equality, good governance and accountability across the three tiers of government by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Alawiye-King reiterated that women would always be central to the objectives of EKOEXCEL and that the initiative would spare no effort to upskill them.

“We know the importance of women in teaching and all other professions and will continue to ensure they are not discriminated against whilst celebrating their achievements. As you would have noticed, our principal, Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu, is a promoter and enabler of women, and it’s the same with us at EKOEXCEL. We will continue to ensure that women have equal access to whatever their male counterparts have to discharge their duties effectively and live fulfilled lives.”

Since its commencement in 2020, EKOEXCEL has moved over 18,000 headteachers and teachers, including an impressive number of women, from analogue to digital teaching, using tablets and updated curricula.

Other impacts of EKOEXCEL include a drastic reduction in the number of out-of-school children in the state by enrolling them in schools through the ‘Leave No Child Behind’ policy.