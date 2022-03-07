Pius Anyim

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former, Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim GCON has expressed dissatisfaction over the rejection of the women/gender-related bills at the constitution amendments hearings of the National Assembly.

His anger is borne out of the fact that Nigeria women will be using the occasion of the International Women’s Day, IWD commemoration to stage a nationwide protest at the National Assembly against the refusal by the leadership of the National Assembly to grant the desire women in the area of gender equality in governance.

In a statement, the former Senate President stated that the demands by Nigeria women are in order and should be respected if the country would make formidable progress in nation-building.

His words, “Without inclusiveness, we will not make the desired progress in our efforts at nation building.

ALSO READ

“On matters that are critical to the peace, development and harmony of the country, including giving women a sense of worth, belongings and confidence and inclusiveness, we must look beyond processes and procedures and take actions and decisions that will engender stability and progress in the society.

“With an estimated population of over 104million, 49.32percent of the population 2021 estimate, Nigeria women have only 29 out of the 469 members of the Nigerian National Assembly.

“This is grossly inadequate to represent the views and put the voices of women on the table when dealing with national issues especially as they affect women and children.

“The matter of gender balance and women inclusiveness in governance is one area we must resolve by deliberate actions and policies.

“I understand that the normal legislative processes were duly followed and the outcome was that the bills did not receive the required number of votes for their passage. It is very unfortunate that those bills were rejected.

“I stand strongly with women on their demand for a more equitable and fair representation in government at all levels.

“For development and stability, the National Assembly as a matter of urgent national importance, needs to revisit the rejected women/gender related bills to give our women the confidence and sense of belonging they require to continue to serve our country and humanity at large.

“We do not have to wait for women to occupy the National Assembly before we do the right thing”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria