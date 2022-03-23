By Darby Jones

As the world has quickly shifted to what has become a primarily digital based world, many young Africans find themselves turning to the internet for all areas of their life.

An increase in the production of Podcasts, YouTube videos, Instagram posts, TikTok videos, blog posts, etc. have allowed for people to get direct access to information and role models that prior to the internet would not have been possible.

More than ever, there is a strong desire within this new generation to carve their own way and pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. There is a new consensus thanks to entrepreneurial public figures like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, that a college education is not mandatory to accomplish success in the business arena. With this new understanding many young people find unique routes to educating themselves and carving individualistic career paths.

In the past, the traditional route of pursuing a career in business involved 4 years of college education and possibly another 4 years in pursuit of obtaining a masters degree. Today Millennials and Gen Z have realized there are no set in stone rules when it comes to being an entrepreneur.

Obtaining knowledge can be achieved outside of a classroom and many are finding self-educating via online platforms to be far more cost-efficient and just as effective depending on the career path they are pursuing.

African culture today is hungry for self-improvement and many aspiring entrepreneurs are turning to social media accounts like Business Mentorship– an Instagram account which has acquired over 800 thousand followers- to keep abreast of western cultural trends and the latest market turns.

Accounts like Business Mentorship are a direct reflection of the climate of the culture today- eager to educate themselves and a strong drive for success.

They say what you surround yourself with becomes your reality and that saying applies to the virtual world as well, the content which one chooses to follow can shape an individual’s mindset in a subtle or direct way. Accounts like Business Mentorship are offering thoughtfully curated daily content with the intent to keep aspiring entrepreneurs hopeful and driven while on their professional journey.

With the power of the internet, many have been able to educate themselves in ways never thought possible in the past. For insight, wisdom and entrepreneurial success stories; we recommend giving Business Mentorship a follow.