By Chantel Miller

The steps needed to pursue a career in business have quickly evolved in Nigeria and Ghana over the past decade, a college degree no longer holds the same measure of importance, and many young professionals are seeking alternative ways to further advance their education through self-teaching. With many of the most influential entrepreneurs in the world paving a new path by achieving their success without a college degree, there is a new understanding that there is no set way of rules in business, and anything is possible with the right mindset.

As we are seeing Gen Z and Millenials expanding their understanding of business through methods concurrent with the new era of the internet, it only makes sense that many are seeking mentors via social media platforms. Instagram, Twitter, Podcasts and blogs have all been tools to those on a journey of self-educating. One Instagram account in particular, Business Mentorship, has become a place many entrepreneurs are turning to for business related guidance. The account offers a variety of content daily that is all business related including but not limited to motivational quotes, inspirational success stories, and business strategies. This new generation is realizing that the access to knowledge via online resources is endless and it is easy to personalize the content which they choose to subscribe to so that they can better compose an online world that is aimed towards business success.

While self-educating via online resources has its many perks, one thing it can lack is a sense of support and community which is why Business Mentorship is a vital tool to gain support from. Although getting a formal education will always hold a place in society, it is becoming clearer with time that this is not the end all route for all aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. The resources that social media now offers are incredible but there is an importance to what content one chooses to follow. Business Mentorship is created specifically to help and motivate those with a passion for business that are looking to stay inspired.