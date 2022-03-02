Photo of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, used to illustrate the story.

Declare 40 days fasting

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — CATHOLIC Bishops under the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province have declared 40 days prayer and fasting over the heightening level of insecurity in the South East.

A statement signed by Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, for and on behalf of the Bishops, said there was need for intervention over what has been happening in the region.

The statement read: “For quite sometime now, the South-eastern jurisdiction which God entrusted to our pastoral care has become a theatre of ungodly and wanton destruction of lives and property.

“The forces of darkness and death seem to have cast its shadows over the south-eastern part of our country. This has not been part of our history or who we are as a people.

“In the midst of these tragedies, many people are tempted to lose faith in God and hope in man.

“It is against this prevalent despondency, that we, the Archbishop and Bishops of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province send you this message of hope and call for prayers especially this holy season of lent. We are indeed convinced that those who put their trust in the Lord can never be disappointed”,

According to him, the prayers would start today, being the commencement of the lenten period and would last throughout the 40 days period that would usher in the Easter celebration.

He explained that the prayers were for security and peace in the South-East of Nigeria and for God to cause a change of heart in the murderers and make them realize the sacredness of human life, and that justice and equity would reign in Nigeria.

The Archbishop added: “We ask God to give the Federal Government of Nigeria and some of our own political leaders the courage and the honesty to discuss the challenges facing the south-eastern region which are part of the causes of youth restiveness and violence in our zone.

“The prayers for peace and security are now declared in all the dioceses of our Province to begin on Ash Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022. The prayers will last for 40 days (from Ash Wednesday, 2nd March to Palm Sunday,10th April, 2022).

“There will be fasting for everybody on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays in the season of lent. We suggest that people should not eat before noon on such days.

“We appeal to all as individuals, families, associations, parishes to say their Rosaries daily and faithfully within this period of lent in order that this cloud of blood-letting hanging over our region will collapse like the walls of Jericho.”