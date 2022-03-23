By Ogalah Ibrahim

Commercial motorcycle riders in Katsina State metropolis have taken to the street to protest the introduction of formal registration and use of uniforms for those interested in continuing with the business in the state.

The registration exercise which commenced last week made some of the commercial motorcycle riders storm the streets to register their displeasure over the development.

According to some of them who spoke to Vanguard, the exercise was another decoy by the leaders of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) to extort them of their hard earn money.

Speaking to Vanguard on the issue, the Commissioner of Culture and Information, Alhaji Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika, said the measures were introduced to help sanitize the business of commercial motorcycle riders and to help clampdown on the activities of bandits in the state who regularly ride on motorcycle to unleash terror on innocent residents.

Sirika said: “The state government did not introduce the measure to bring hardship on the masses but rather to sanitize the activities of the commercial motorcyclist as most of the kidnapping and banditry activities experienced in the state are carried out committed using motorcycles that cannot be traced. That is why the government is introducing these measure to help curb the menace.

“The motorcyclist were just asked to buy an ordinary reflective jacket that is being coded by the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association (ACOMORAN).

“The registration process is very simple. You fill the form providing your personal details and then have your village head confirm that you are a responsible member of his community.”

Also speaking with VANGUARD on the issue, the Katsina Chapter Chairman of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Musa Umar Babati, described the protest as uncalled for, saying: “the protest must have been engineered by the irresponsible ones among them who have skeletons in their cupboard.” He said “only such commercial motorcyclist would condemned the well intended exercise geared towards peace and safety of residents in the state.”

Despite the protest, he said, ” over 1000 genuine commercial motorcycle riders have already complied with the new regulations.”

Babati also cleared the air on those alleging that the sum of N5000 is being charged for the reflective jacket and ID card.

He said: “The allegation that they are being charged N5000 or N3500 for uniform is not true. Just two thousand naira is what they are asked to pay for the reflective jacket, registration, ID card and sticker.

Whoever tells you that is lying. Here are our receipt. You can take a look at them. N2000 is what we asked them to pay and that is what those who have registered have been paying.

“The reflective jacket is being sold for N1,000 and this includes the cost of material, sowing and the attached reflector. The remaining N1000 is payment for registration form, ID card and sticker which we get from the national office.

They are only spreading falsehood to discredit the exercise because they have skeletons in their cupboard.

However, Babati urged the protestants peddling falsehood to come to the office and seek clarifications or go to the government and lay their complaints instead of constituting nuisance by blocking the road.