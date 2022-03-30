…as IGP condemns attacks in Kaduna, consoles bereaved families

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In the wake of the recent attacks by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna road, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, has opted to beef up security in the affected areas by gifting 16 operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, Uche Orji, said the donation of the vehicles is part of the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari to assist the police in combating insecurity.

He said, “Early last year we were directed by the President to support the work of the police by providing these patrol vehicles for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road. We are delivering these vehicles as authorised and directed by the President to help in the work that is been done by the Nigerian Police Force on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road.

“This little token is just to ensure that this work gets done, while it is not sufficient in any way, we hope it will help.

“Hopefully along the entire stretch we should have stationed these vehicles every 10 kilometre interval. These vehicles are equipped also with state of the art equipment as specified by the Nigerian Police Force and we would also work with them to ensure maintenance and all other support services we need to provide to ensure efficient work is done.”

On his part, Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, condemned Monday’s night attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, and sent his condolences to families that lost loved ones during the bloody attack.

Baba confirmed the casualties from the attacks to be 7 dead and 29 sustaining severe injuries.

He said: “Nigerians are mourning the dastardly acts of the few ones who would not want to let us live in peace. What happened yesterday night in the Kaduna-Abuja road, we will ensure steps to avoid further occurrence.

“During our tour, we were able to establish that 7 persons lost their lives and 29 were injured. These operational vehicles is coming at a time where the police and military men need them to secure the roads.

“Be that as it may I want to appreciate the efforts of the NSIA for these security gesture and it is all about collaboration and cooperation from all sectors of our society, we all have something to do to contribute to our society and this is one of the things the agency has done.”