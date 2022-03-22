By Ogalah Ibrahim

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi has alleged that the All Progressive Congress, APC, will not dare to campaign for elections in the troubled local governments areas of Katsina State knowing what awaits them due to their poor performance in office.

Prof. Lawal made the claim at the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected executives of the Katsina State NNPP held at the party’s secretariat.

In his words: “Between Jibia, Dandume and Faskari, Sabuwa, Kankara, and Danmusa, Batsari, Safana LGAs, people’s lives and properties were destroyed, villagers were sent parking, the young old, male and females are being kidnapped daily, and women raped before their husbands, children.

“I don’t think that the Imam of Katsina or even the Chairman of APC in the state, if asked to go and campaign for APC in Batsari or Jibia or any of the 11 front line LGAs prone to banditry will agree to go. Same thing goes to Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and lots of other state in the country.”

According to the Prof, what Katsina State and the nation at large is experiencing under the present administration is a complete departure from what it promised before ascending to power.

He described the challenges bedeviling the state and the nation entirely as a thing of shame, urging Nigerians to join hands with NNPP to rescue the country.

Prof Lawal said, “we aligned with the Peoples Democratic Party earlier because they promised to fix the country but failed. Then we abandoned PDP and joined APC, who promised heaven and earth but we woke up in another part of hell.”

He further said: “They asked us to elect them to provide security but when we did insecurity worsened.

“They asked us to elect them to provide jobs, electricity. We did but yet no unemployment, no electricity.

“They promised us health and water, yet no water and the health workers themselves are now sick.

“They promised wealth, qualitative education but what we are seeing is unprecedented poverty rate and our institutions are on strike

“They promised to end petrol scarcity but what we see is the opposite

“They promised to unite the country but the country is more divided than ever, Southeast IPOB, southwest Oduwa, North insecurity with the handiwork of Turji notorious bandit and allies everywhere.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Senator Audu Yandoma said: “most people in Katsina cannot sleep at night due to insecurity. That’s why we are calling for change of government.

By God’s grace, and support of Katsina people and the whole nation we would provide Nigeria with the right leadership that would be useful.”

He however urged the NNPP members to work together and avoid the enemies infiltrating their camp to divide them and make their efforts futile.

