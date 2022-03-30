The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has Said that a Nation where mourning has become an everyday ordeal cannot be productive as the heart that mourns becomes fragile, unable to think, plan or organise well.

The chairman, Rev. John Hayab Made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kaduna while mourning victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday.

Hayab said the attack had further amplified the vulnerability of people who used the train service either for business or for social.

He said the association commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the attack, noting that bandits had demonstrated more audacity with the attack making residents and visitors to Kaduna State live in fear.

“Even while banditry is a heinous crime, the bandits appear to have evolved an extended network for intelligence gathering and planning to fulfill their mission.

“We call on the Federal Government to deploy everything at its disposal to crush the bandits who have had a field day in Kaduna State and elsewhere in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Hayab appealed to security agencies to employ innovative and professional strategies to deal with the situation and repudiate any political interference in security matters.

The chairman also urged all Christians and people of goodwill in the state to continue to pray and to do the needful for peace to reign.

“Meanwhile, our hearts and prayers are with the bereaved families as we pray for God’s comfort. And to those who sustained injuries, we pray for quick recovery,’’ he said.