By Peter Duru, Makurdi

IT used to be a dreaded route. The mere mention of Makurdi-Yogbo-Udei-Branch-Udei Road-usually evoked fear and anxiety for one major reason: mass killings. Security men, farmers and passers-by perished in large numbers along this axis of evil.

The road became an enclave of armed herdsmen where many innocent travellers were trapped and killed in the past. Yet this vital but deplorable route connects Benue to the neighbouring state of Nasarawa.

It became a notorious stretch where a number of security personnel were murdered in cold blood while on routine patrols by armed men. The victims included soldiers and policemen as well as Civil Defence, Immigration and Customs personnel. They were often ambushed and slain by daredevil gun men who found the route conducive for their nefarious purposes due to its many potholes, broken asphalted surfaces, deep gullies and weeds to the extent that it became impassable to motorists and pedestrians.

The 55-kilometre road that links Makurdi, the state capital and Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, can be described as an axis of evil because of the access it provides for evil merchants, killer herdsmen and kidnappers, who often lurk around the route looking for who to kill, destroy or steal from. Unfortunately, it was difficult for security agents to penetrate and rescue any victim trapped by them. Those who dared to traverse that path never came back alive to tell their stories and those who managed to return, never did so in good shape.

While their reign of terror lasted, particularly at the heat of the herdsmen crisis in the state from 2018, security personnel thought it a life-threatening mission whenever a distress call came from that axis since the marauders generally laid ambush for any prey and it usually took over six hours to drive through to access any troubled community on that axis.

As a result, the embattled communities along the route continue to live in despair and at the mercy of the armed invaders who usually had a field day whenever they struck because despite its strategic importance to the people of both Benue and Nasarawa states the stretch of road had never been motorable since the creation of both states. But the good news is that this sad story will soon become a thing of the past as the Benue State Government led by Governor Samuel Ortom, has begun moves to rebuild the road and reduce the plight of communities lying along the path.

Contract has been awarded and the construction has begun in earnest to the admiration and excitement of the natives of the area, including traditional rulers of the area as the governor flagged off the construction of the vital road.

His Royal Highnes, Chief Moses Anagende, Tor Lobi, who spoke for monarchs in the area, described the construction work as a turning point in the lives of the communities in the area and lauded Governor Ortom for his intervention to save the day. The royal father noted that the coming of the road would effectively check the incessant herdsmen attacks and killings in communities located within the area.

Chief Anagende said: “We are so elated that Governor Ortom has undertaken to construct this road in order to change the lives of the people of the benefiting communities. I must say that we are all happy that this is happening in our time because it will ensure that security personnel have easy access to our communities when there is an emergency and also patrol the communities with much ease.

“With the coming of the road our people will now be sure of their security and they will no more live at the mercy of armed herdsmen who have in the past made life a living hell for them. The road will also open up the several farming communities who since the creation of the state never had a good road. Now our people will also be able to move their farm produce with ease to big markets and buyers will also access the communities to buy patronise our farmers. At the end of the day the livelihood of our people will improve because of the coming of the road. So we remain eternally grateful to Governor Ortom for his foresight and resolve to have the road constructed despite paucity of funds, because it will not only save lives, it will completely transform and change the lives of the people for good.”

On their part, the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Mr. Anthony Dyegeh and his Guma Local Government counterpart, Caleb Aba said the construction of the road will ease food evacuation to vital markets and boost their economy.

Also, the Benue State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Jude Uungwa, commended Governor Ortom for embarking on the project to give the people a sense of belonging as well as save their lives from marauding herdsmen who unleash mayhem in the communities.