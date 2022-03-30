.

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State, Nicholas Tofowomo reviewed the security situation in the country and submitted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has lost track of governance and wrecked the country through maladministration.

Tofowomo, a Senator under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, decried the unending attacks by bandits across the country

He spoke in Ile-Oluji, where he was endorsed by party leaders in the state to recontest the 2023 election in the senatorial district.

“Nigeria has been wrecked. That is why we want to rescue this country and PDP is the only political party that can do it. Nigeria needs to be rescued from this person managing us ruthlessly, we need to reorganize Nigeria.

While reeling out his achievement in the senate in the last three years, he said that no fewer than 12 bills had been sponsored by him with five out of the bills already at the third stage.

Tofowomo said that if re-elected he will ensure more developments in the senatorial district as a ranking senator.

“In the history of Ondo South, nobody has ever sponsored bills as I have. So far, I’ve sponsored 12 bills and these bills have exposed Ondo south as one of the richest senatorial districts in this country without federal government touch.

“We have the largest bitumen deposit in the whole of Africa, the second largest in the world. We have the longest seashore which can accommodate six seaports and we don’t have a single seaport here.

“Also, we are the largest producer of rubber in this country and rubbers here are being taken abroad for refining, this is unfair.

“We have the largest production of oil palm, so God has blessed us with natural resources and we need someone to call the attention of the federal government to develop these resources.

“When you become a ranking senator, you have the opportunity to create jobs for your people. The second timer is a world of opportunities.

“For instance, I’ve sponsored a motion for the repair of a particular bridge in Ijaw part of Ondo south but because am not a ranking senator, it has been abandoned.

” A senator for the first time only has access to a budget of N200 million but when you become a ranking senator, you will be able to grab opportunities, talk to different organizations for assistance in your area. The second time will also give you the opportunity to become the chairman of a committee.

“In other parts of Nigeria, they don’t allow their candidate to suffer for Senate like the way we do here. They allow their leaders to spend two to three terms so that they can develop their areas and have a meaningful drive. So, the advantages are enormous.”

The party’s former Vice Chairman (South-West) said Tofowomo has proved his mettle hence the resolve to back him for his second term bid

Olafeso said that “The popularity of Tofowomo as a first timer in the senate is unusual. Despite being on crutches, he has been wonderful. He is well known and popular across the country even to the Senate President for his strides in the district.

“Things are no longer at ease for Nigeria. We need a vibrant person to lead. The powerhouse of Ondo State lies in Ondo south.”

Also, the pioneer PDP Chairman in the State, Dr Lucas Gbakinro, said the party must strategise on how to win elections, particularly that power must come to Ondo South in 2024.

Gbakinro said ” how to go about it is for us to rally support for Tofowomo to reemerge as the Senator representing the district.

