Inkblot Productions, one of the leading production companies in Nigeria, is starting 2022 off with a bang releasing its hardest-hitting film yet.

“The Blood Covenant”, a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, which also tackles societal tropes such as greed, peer pressure, and corruption, is set to hit all cinemas nationwide on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The Blood Covenant, which was directed by Fiyin Gambo, from a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu working with Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo, announced its release date with a powerful trailer released on March 4th 2022. The film was produced by Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer.

The Blood Covenant follows the lives of Eddy, Jite, and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late twenties struggling to make it in life. Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them. The film stars Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe as the three young men and features stand-out performances from a powerful ensemble cast including Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Chimezie Imo, and others.

“In a time where there has been a rise in cases of money rituals, we wanted to leverage the power of storytelling to demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society at large, how damaging this despicable trend can be,” said Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions. “That’s why we tasked writer Chiemaka Osagwu and director Fiyin Gambo to bring the tale of The Blood Covenant to life.”

The Blood Covenant is yet another collaboration with Film One Entertainment and the CEO Moses Babatope had this to say about the film. “Audiences the world over will be blown away by the film. It tackles one of the biggest scourges of our time but does it in an entertaining and compelling way.”

For the film director, Fiyin Gambo, he couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform on which to make this all-important movie. “From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me,“ he enthused. “I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story.”

Filming of the suspense-packed movie began in October 2021 shot around critical locations in Lagos, Nigeria. According to the producers, the ramp-up to the release of the movie in cinemas nationwide from 15th of April will come with different activities to sensitize the society to the key messages within. The public is encouraged to be part of the change by joining the conversations.