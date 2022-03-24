INEC, APC and the easy route to losing in 2023

By Seun Bisuga

The legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress hang in the balance unless a wise decision is taken to position the ruling political party in the coming weeks as it seems to be on the verge of losing power, come 2023.

This is no fabricated analysis; this is a safe analysis based on the recent numbers churned out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). With the party neck-deep in its internal political crisis, I think very little attention has been paid to the work done by INEC.

The recent data released by INEC shows that an unprecedented number of youths and students are registering for their Permanent Voters Card, and this simply means that only candidates that mirror or resonate with the younger generation are likely to win in 2023; it is going to be an election like no other if these youths do turn out to vote.

According to INEC, the total number of fresh registrants are 7,009,343, and of this figure, only 4,009,361 have completed their registration. With 1,687,540 being online registration and a staggering 2,321,821 physical registration. It is important to note that registration is still ongoing.

A total of 2,009,469 males have registered so far and 1,999,892 females also registered, while 33,985 people living with disabilities will have their PVCs in hand. INEC puts the total number of youths (18-34) that registered at 2,774,823.

These figures should easily tell the APC something. The 2023 election is not going to be about old men who have falsified their ages and who think that bribing their way through the National Assembly or Traditional Rulers will get them into Presidency.

Today’s youths have proven beyond doubt that they know what they want and will stand for it. These youths have shown beyond reasonable doubt that only a fully fit, cerebral, experienced and competent person will get their votes.

It is common knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari defeated former Vice President Abubakar Atiku with over one million votes, now imagine, that these new entrants into the voting scene decide to pitch tent with an opposition candidate, it’s pretty much game over for the APC.

For the APC to retain its place at the center and consolidate on its infrastructural agenda in Nigeria, only one man fits the bill and he is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Not only does he resonate with the youths, he is fit, experienced and competent.

His interpersonal skills and ability to listen and relate with all citizens is well documented. He is a man who has demonstrated rare loyalty even in the face of adversity, he is a President that all Nigerians, I repeat all Nigerians will be very proud of on the international stage.

Not only is he eloquent and detailed he is also someone who will deliver the dividends of democracy and consolidate the ongoing lofty projects of this administration. His time as Acting President is more than enough insight into what an Osinbajo Presidency will be. Call it an audition and you won’t be wrong.

To say he has redefined the Office of the Vice President is an understatement. With his boss trusting him with some very humungous tasks, he has shown that government can indeed reach every citizen. The National Social Investment Programme and the Economic Sustainability Plan are two of the many tasks he was entrusted with and the results are stellar to say the least. The year 2023 is going to be a defining year for this country. The 2023 general elections hopefully will be the beginning of the end of money-politics in the country.

It is up to President Buhari and the APC to preserve the legacy of the party or they can kiss the All Progressives Congress goodbye because the youths are watching.

Nigerians across sectors, languages, ethnicity, religion and political divide see one man as the best fit to continue President Buhari and the APC’s legacy and that man is Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Seun Bisuga is a journalist and public affairs analyst