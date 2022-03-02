By Precious Mbeagbu

A clearing agent, Joseph Ukaegbu, has said that the increased valuation charges at the ports are killing businesses. Ukaegbu noted that the hike triggered the strike action in the port last week.

He said, “The strike is due to the increment in valuation charges. The government said they will strike out the valuation unit of Custom and the IT system will determine how much value an imported vehicle will pay.

“For instance, a vehicle that usually pays about N1 million is now paying about N3 million. Likewise, containers that usually pay about N1.2 or N1.5 million, are now paying N3 million as surface duty, a 1×20-foot container is N1.7 million as against N600 thousand so the increment is outrageous that is why the agents are protesting.

“Even underage vehicles that use to payN245,000 as a surface duty, now the duty has doubled, and it is about N500,000. When I say under-age vehicles, I mean vehicles that are over 16 years of manufacture; these are the issues why agents are on strike. The government have to rescind that decision and allow work to continue or else the strike will continue.

“There is no work, both at Ports and Cargo, Five-Star Logistics, Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited, PTML. There has been protest all over the place and the government is yet to rescind their decision on the issue, so everything is on hold for now.

“Nothing is going in, nothing is coming out. So we are still waiting to hear the outcome, for now, the strike continues till further notice,” he said.

