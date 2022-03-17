Pic 2. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo taking Oath of office before the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu (R), during his inauguration as the Governor of Anambra, at the Government House in Awka on Thursday (17/3/22). 01165/17/3/2022/ Chimezie Anaso/TA/ICE/NAN

By David Royal

Professor Charles Soludo who was on Thursday sworn-in as Governor of Anambra State, has vowed to end the activities of touts and revenue collectors in the state.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said this during his inauguration as the governor of the state.

In his words, “As a new order, many unproductive systems will give way. There will be new and better ways of managing our parks, managing our markets, different and better ways of collecting government revenues, managing waste, and general service delivery to citizens.

“We must ladies and gentlemen rid Onitsha and all our roads and markets of touts and make Anambra a pleasurable experience.

“Today, I will sign an executive order to suspend all revenue contracts operating in the parks, markets an roads until we put in place a new system within the next four weeks.”

According to the governor, from March 18, 2022, no one should pay cash as revenue to the government in the parks, markets, and roads.

“Market unions must also stop harassing the customers,” he added.

In other news, it was a show of shame on Thursday at the inauguration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra when the wife of outgoing Gov. Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu were involved in a fracas at the event.

Ebelechukwu was said to have gone to where Bianca Ojukwu was sitting and told her, ” you said we will never win the governorship and here you are. You are a witch.

Instantly a fight ensued at the high table.

Security men rushed to separate them and dragged Mrs Obiano to where her husband was seated calmly.

As soon as Soludo finished signing the documents, Obiano and his wife left.

Bianca Ojukwu stayed till the end of the ceremony.

Vanguard News Nigeria