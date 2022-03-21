Temidayo Kafaru was born in the oil-rich Delta State, precisely in Warri North, Delta State, to an Itsekiri mother, Eyefugirin Endurance Edu-Gaute. Temidayo’s father, Samson Makaila Kafaru, a proudly Yoruba man, hailed from Epe in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

At the tender age of 4, Temidayo’s father handed him to his grandmother for adoption in Sapele, Delta State. Temidayo didn’t meet up with his mother until he was 14. A linguistic of the sort, Temidayo speaks and understands the Itsekiri language more than his paternal native language, Yoruba.

Temidayo attended Association Primary School in Sapele for his elementary education, and later proceeded to Dore Numa college in Warri and Twinkle Star College, where he completed his high school education at the age of sixteen. Temidayo earned his higher education credentials at the prestigious University of Lagos, where he bagged a B.A in Philosophy.

Before pitching his tent with Moet Hennessy, Temidayo was one of the biggest names at Plane One Hospitality. From 2008 to 2012,Temidayo ruled the entertainment industry on the platform of Planet One Hospitality. His impressive performance was rewarded with a higher responsibility and he was promoted from Business Development Manager to Marketing, Brand, and Sales Manager, before moving on to the legendary Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2baba’s Rumors Ikeja as the General Manager.

After a successful two years of operations at Rumors Ikeja. Again, Temidayo moved up the ladder as the Group General Manager, Rumors Festac Known for his magic wand, Temidayo orchestrated a dynamic management team, set short and long-term goals for them and collaborated with local promoters. Not the one to do things in half measure, Temidayo diligently documented and presented sales data, analysis, sales and industry trends, and ensured effective communication with the board members headed by Dotun Omotoye, Innocent Ujah Idibia (2baba), and late Koga.